What is the latest Madeleine McCann proof?

What exactly is the new Madeleine McCann proof?

Investigators for Madeleine McCann claim they have discovered “shocking” new evidence that could lead to the prosecution of suspect Christian B.

The following is what we know so far about the new allegations.

German detectives believe Christian B, a convicted paedophile, kidnapped and murdered Maddie, a three-year-old girl.

In 2007, she vanished from her family’s vacation home in Portugal.

Despite their suspicions, he has never been charged with a crime related to the kidnapping.

New evidence has now been handed over by a team working on a documentary about Madeline.

They claim to have proof that Christian B was near Praia da Luz when Madeleine went missing while her mother and father were eating tapas.

Sat.1’s documentary team, which includes ex-investigators and journalists, claims to have found “many new clues and indications” that Christian was responsible for her disappearance.

Juliane Ebling, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, said they’ve discovered “shocking material” in Germany, Portugal, and England in recent months that heavily incriminates Christian B.

In June 2020, the prime suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance was identified as Christian B.

In 2005, he raped a 72-year-old American woman in the Algarve and received a seven-year prison sentence.

Christian B’s alleged involvement in three other cases is also being investigated by cops.

The rape of Irish woman Hazel Behan in Praia da Rocha, Algarve, in 2004 is the first of the three offenses.

He’s currently being held in solitary confinement at the Oldenburg prison near Bremen.

Madeleine vanished 13 years ago, on May 3, 2007, while on vacation in Praia da Luz, Algarve, Portugal, with her family from Leicestershire.

While Gerry and Kate dined at a tapas bar 120 meters away, they left their three children, including toddler twins Sean and Amelies, sleeping in their apartment.

Madeleine was not in her bed and was missing when Kate returned to check on the kids around 10 p.m. that night.

Gerry and Kate McCann, both doctors, were sensationally named as “arguidos” by Portuguese police in September of that year. The McCanns were cleared the following summer by Portuguese investigators, who declared they had exhausted all avenues in the case.