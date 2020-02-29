What is the leap year and why does it occur every four years?

2020 is a leap year. It means that the days are not 356, but one more: today, February 29th. The leap year falls every 4 years: the last one we experienced in 2016, the next one will be 2024. But what does this definition mean?

What is the leap year To understand this, we must first distinguish between calendar year and calendar year. The first, calendar year, what we see on the calendar. That is what lasts, in fact 365 days. While thecalendar year, the period it takes for the Earth to make a complete turn around the Sun, always the same: 365 days, 5 hours, 48 ​​minutes and 45 seconds. From it we deduce that, every year, we advance approx 6 hours. Which are then grouped together to form a 24-hour day. Every four years. And here is the usefulness of the leap year and the introduction of February 29 in the calendar. There is another problem: even with the help of leap years, we advance a few minutes every year. In fact, it is not 6 hours exactly that we advance, but about 6 hours. Here then that to fix everything we decided to make leap even some of the early years of the century. Not all: it would be too much. Only those divisible by 400. 2000 was a leap year, for example. 1900, no.

How the leap year was born This complex calculation to make the calendar as consistent as possible with the calendar year was initially created by Julius Caesar in 46 before Christ. Even before him there had been several attempts to bring order, especially among astronomers, but with the Julian calendar increasing the length of the year from 355 to 365 days, the additional 20-day month is eliminated – but it was variable duration – to balance the accounts and a somewhat more precise rule is given. It should also be added that at the time each month it was divided into calends, ides and nne. The additional day is entered the sixth day before the calends of March, which would be the February 24. In leap years, this lasted 48 hours instead of 24. So there were two days before the sixth days before the calends. Hence the name Bisextus, leap. The calendar remained unchanged for centuries. It is believed that only in the Middle Ages did it begin to set the extra day, every 4 years, on February 29th. While to notice the small surplus of a few minutes and to want to correct it state Pope Gregory XIII at the end of the 16th century. To overcome the error of all previous years, in 1582 he imposed one reform which planned to go from October 4th directly to October 15th. And then adds a new leap year every turn of the century divisible by 400 centuries.