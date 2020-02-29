What is the leap year and why does it occur every four years?

2020 is a leap year. It means that the days are not 356, but one more: today, February 29th. The leap year falls every 4 years: the last one we experienced in 2016, the next one will be 2024. But what does this definition mean?
What is the leap year
To understand this, we must first distinguish between calendar year and calendar year. The first, calendar year, what we see on the calendar. That is what lasts, in fact 365 days. While thecalendar year, the period it takes for the Earth to make a complete turn around the Sun, always the same: 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes and 45 seconds. From it we deduce that, every year, we advance approx 6 hours. Which are then grouped together to form a 24-hour day. Every four years. And here is the usefulness of the leap year and the introduction of February 29 in the calendar. There is another problem: even with the help of leap years, we advance a few minutes every year. In fact, it is not 6 hours exactly that we advance, but about 6 hours. Here then that to fix everything we decided to make leap even some of the early years of the century. Not all: it would be too much. Only those divisible by 400. 2000 was a leap year, for example. 1900, no.
How the leap year was born
This complex calculation to make the calendar as consistent as possible with the calendar year was initially created by Julius Caesar in 46 before Christ. Even before him there had been several attempts to bring order, especially among astronomers, but with the Julian calendar increasing the length of the year from 355 to 365 days, the additional 20-day month is eliminated – but it was variable duration – to balance the accounts and a somewhat more precise rule is given. It should also be added that at the time each month it was divided into calends, ides and nne. The additional day is entered the sixth day before the calends of March, which would be the February 24. In leap years, this lasted 48 hours instead of 24. So there were two days before the sixth days before the calends. Hence the name Bisextus, leap. The calendar remained unchanged for centuries. It is believed that only in the Middle Ages did it begin to set the extra day, every 4 years, on February 29th. While to notice the small surplus of a few minutes and to want to correct it state Pope Gregory XIII at the end of the 16th century. To overcome the error of all previous years, in 1582 he imposed one reform which planned to go from October 4th directly to October 15th. And then adds a new leap year every turn of the century divisible by 400 centuries.
Curiosity about the leap year
Over the centuries, the leap year has taken on the most varied cultural nuances. Many people consider it an unfortunate year – only superstition, it lasts longer but otherwise the same as the others – so much so that the said year of death was born, a fatal year. This is because February, for the ancient Romans, it was the month dedicated to the dead. So already in itself not very cheerful. But there are also more curious popular traditions. Like that Irish, who wanted that women could only declare themselves to men on February 29. If the man refused, he still had to give something in return to his rejected loved one: a coin, a pair of gloves or a kiss. While in France, since 1980, there is a newspaper that only comes out on February 29th, called Le Bougie du Sapeur. The profits all go to charity. There are even protagonists in the story who were born on February 29, like Pope Paul III is Gioacchino Rossini. When do these people born in such a special day celebrate? Certainly not every four years, but on February 28th or March 1st. There are also two clubs that bring everyone together every 4 years the children of the leap year: the Club Mundial de los bisiestos, which meets in San Sebastian. And the American The honor Society of Leap Year Day Babies. Finally we mention the only case of February 30: in Sweden, in 1712, this extra day was added.
