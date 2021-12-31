What is the location of Superior Colorado?

RESIDENTS are fleeing Colorado’s wildfires, which are raging due to strong winds.

In Boulder County, Colorado, on December 30, 2021, winds reached 100 mph.

Superior is a statutory town in Boulder County, Colorado.

Superior is about 14 miles south of Boulder, CO, and is currently impacted by the Boulder County wildfires.

Superior had a population of 13,077 people in 2019, compared to 106,392 in Boulder.

Due to the wildfires, the town was ordered to evacuate on December 30, 2021.

The threat of wildfires was reported on Thursday by the official Twitter account of the National Weather Service DenverBoulder forecast office.

“There are fast-moving fires in the Superior and Louisville areas, posing a life-threatening situation.”

Please gather more information and be ready to flee as soon as possible.

cowx (hashtag)

According to Fox31KDVR, due to the dangerous nature of the fires, two towns have been ordered to completely evacuate.

“Multiple reports of power lines down, transformers blowing, etc,” the Boulder County sheriff’s office said.

“The downedsparking lines have caused several small grass fires,” the statement continued.

As the fire raged late into the night, CBS Denver reported that Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette was evacuating its most critical patients.

Governor Jared Polis has declared the area to be in a state of emergency.

At a press conference, he stated, “This fire is not so much a question of resources.”

“This fire is a natural force.”

“We’re hoping the winds will die down and the weather will change,” he added.

“However, those who are directly affected should know that they are not alone.”

More than 1,600 acres of land in Colorado have burned, according to Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.

