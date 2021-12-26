What is the meaning of a Snow Squall Warning?

One of the most dangerous weather conditions is snow squalls.

Snow squall warnings, similar to tornado or severe thunderstorm warnings, have begun to be issued by the National Weather Service.

In an area where a snow squall has the potential to form, a snow squall warning is issued.

“A snow squall is an intense, short-lived burst of heavy snowfall that causes a rapid reduction in visibility and is frequently accompanied by gusty winds,” the National Weather Service explained in a statement about the implementation of snow squall warnings in 2018.

“Sudden whiteout conditions and slick roads can result in high-speed collisions with large pile-ups, causing injuries and fatalities.”

This new warning aims to improve drivers’ situational awareness and mitigate the effects of these squalls.”

Snow squalls are frequently accompanied by flash freezes, which can quickly turn the highway into a dangerous driving environment.

“The flash freeze is what distinguishes snow squalls from a regular snow shower,” said John Banghoff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, Pennsylvania.

“The flash freeze component makes travel and vehicle control virtually impossible,” said Jonathan Guseman, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in State College.

A blizzard is a winter storm that combines snow and wind, resulting in reduced visibility.

Snow squalls are intense bursts of snow accompanied by strong winds that last only a few minutes.

Winds picking up snow that has already fallen can cause a ground blizzard, according to the National Severe Storms Laboratory.

“A snow squall often occurs along an arctic front, and the freezing temperatures behind the squall turn wet pavement into a sheet of ice, making snow squalls far more dangerous than snow ‘bursts,'” Guseman explained.

Squalls of snow are most common in the Great Lakes region of the United States.

Snow squall warnings, like tornado warnings, are limited to a specific area.

During a snowstorm, the highway is the absolute worst place to be.

In a squall, there is no safe place on the road, according to the National Weather Service.

If you find yourself caught in a snowstorm, the first thing to remember is to stay calm.

Make no sudden or quick movements, and gradually lower your speed over time.

Turn on your headlights and hazard lights, and try to get off the road as quickly as possible.

During a winter storm, the best thing to do is avoid driving at all costs.

