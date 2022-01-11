What is the name of the politician’s wife who is shoveling snow?

A CANADIAN politician has been chastised for posting a photo of his wife shoveling snow after working a 12-hour shift at a hospital.

Twitter users chastised Manitoba cabinet minister Jon Reyes for not assisting a frontline worker by making them do chores after a long and exhausting day at work.

Cynthia, the wife of politician Jon Reyes, is the woman in the photo.

She is a registered nurse who works in a hospital setting.

Reyna and Miguel are the couple’s children.

“All I wanted to do was shovel!” she tweeted after the tweet went viral, defending her husband.

She later explained that shoveling snow is “a great workout, it allowed me to unwind, it’s refreshing after wearing an N95 mask almost the entire night, the weather was mild, and it was quiet and peaceful,” in a lengthy Facebook post.

Jon Reyes is a cabinet minister for the Manitoba government.

He is a Filipino-Canadian who was born in Canada.

Reyes has also served in the Canadian armed forces.

He is the founder of the Manitoba Filipino Business Council (MFBC) and a member of the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba.

Reyes tweeted a photo of his wife shoveling snow outside their home on January 8, 2022.

“Even after a 12-hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife has the energy to shovel the driveway,” the caption read.

“May God bless her, as well as all of our frontliners.”

“It’s time to make her something to eat for breakfast.”

However, the tweet did not receive the reaction he had hoped for, with users criticizing him for not assisting his wife.

“What was wrong with your hands? Is it the utter audacity for me?” one person asked. “This entire tweet is ashy and dingy.”

“Why is this woman expected to shovel a driveway after a 12-hour shift in Canada? Delete this,” another wrote.

“Why didn’t YOU do it? And if you can’t for some reason, why don’t you pay someone to do it for you so she can come home to a clean driveway and go straight to bed?” one added.

