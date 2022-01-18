What is the net worth of Pokimane?

Pokimane’s net worth is unknown.

POKIMANE is a Twitch celebrity who is known for her League of Legends and Fortnite streams, but how much is she worth?

Imane Anys, also known as Pokimane, is a Moroccan-Canadian Twitch streamer who chronicles her gaming adventures.

On May 14, 1996, Imane was born.

She is an internet personality best known for her Twitch livestreams, where she broadcasts video game content, particularly League of Legends and Fortnite.

Pokimane is also a content creator for OfflineTV, an online social entertainment group.

Since 2013, the 25-year-old has been streaming on Twitch.

She was one of the most popular accounts on the platform by 2017.

In the same year, she was named Best Twitch Streamer by the Shorty Awards.

She was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2021, and she has over 8.5 million YouTube subscribers.

Pokimane has multiple accounts on YouTube, including Pokimane, Pokimane Too, Pokimane VODS, Poki ASMR, and imane.

She made a cameo appearance in the 2021 film Free Guy, as well as the music video for Sub Urban’s Inferno.

Pokimane’s net worth is estimated to be between (dollar)2-3 million, according to The Loadout.

The majority of her income comes from Twitch and YouTube streaming, with the majority of it coming from donations, advertisements, sponsored streams, and deals.

According to The Loadout, Pokimane makes the majority of her money through streaming.

With 8.3 million followers on Twitch, she is the most popular female streamer, earning between (dollar)10,000 and (dollar)20,000 per 3,000 subscribers.

According to the site, she has 9,500 subscribers and makes around (dollar)35,000 per month.

According to The Loadout, she earned just over (dollar)1.5 million between August 2019 and October 2021, according to a recent Twitch leak.

She claims that sponsors, investments, and exclusive contracts provide the majority of her income.

She also has over 6.69 million YouTube subscribers and earns between (dollar)5,000 and (dollar)10,000 per video.

CashApp, NZXT, and Postmates have all offered her lucrative sponsorships.