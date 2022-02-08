What is the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and how does it work?

What exactly is Nord Stream 2?

THE NORD STREAM 2 pipeline has sparked heated debate among a number of countries.

Nord Stream 2 is one of two pipelines that starts in Russia and travels through Europe.

The Nord Stream pipelines are an off-shore gas transmission system in Europe.

Construction on the first pipeline began on April 6, 2010 and was completed on June 21, 2011.

The second addition began construction in May of 2018 and will be completed in September of 2021.

Nord Stream 2 is a pipeline that connects Russia to Germany via Siberia.

Gazprom international projects LLC owns the Nord Stream pipeline system.

Gazprom International is a subsidiary of PJSC Gazprom, which is frequently referred to as the “world’s largest gas company.”

“Gazprom is a global energy company focused on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing, and sales of gas, gas condensate, and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power,” according to Nord Stream 2’s official website.

“PJSC Gazprom is the world’s largest natural gas supplier, accounting for approximately 15% of global gas production,” the site adds.

The Nord Stream pipelines have sparked a lot of international and geopolitical controversy.

The Russian aqueduct system is designed to transport Russian natural gas to Germany and the rest of Europe.

In 2021, the United States, along with several European countries, will oppose Nord Stream 2.

Many NATO member countries are concerned that Nord Stream 2 will give Russia the ability to weaponize energy supplies against other European countries.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.