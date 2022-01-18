What is the Platinum Jubilee medal, who is eligible for it, and why is it awarded?

The Queen’s 70th year on the throne is commemorated with a commemorative medal.

According to reports, the Queen’s Jubilee medals will not be given to Prince Andrew or Prince Harry.

They are no longer eligible for the commemorative medals because they have lost their honorary titles.

On February 6, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medals will be presented to mark the monarch’s 70th year on the throne.

The special commemorative medal will be presented to serving front-line members of the police, fire, emergency services, prison services, and the Armed Forces as a token of the nation’s gratitude to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Medals commemorating Royal Jubilees have a long history, with the first one being given out in 1887 to commemorate Queen Victoria’s 50th year in power.

The Platinum Jubilee Medal is part of a year-long celebration in the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and around the world in 2022, as the Queen becomes the first British monarch to mark this occasion.

The following are on the list:

The (hashtag)PlatinumJubilee medal is being created.

Phil McDermott of Worcestershire Medal Service talks about the inspiration for his ribbon design (hashtag)Celebrate2022pic.twitter.comiULTKk25Gy

Timothy Noad of the College of Arms, the official heraldic authority for England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and much of the Commonwealth, including Australia and New Zealand, designed the Platinum Jubilee medal.

The Latin inscription “Elizabeth II Dei Gratia Regina Fid Def” stands for “Elizabeth II, By God’s Grace, Queen, Defender of the Faith.”

The years of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – 1952-2022 – are printed on the back of the coin.

Worcestershire Medal Service in Birmingham made it out of nickel silver.

It is expected that around 400,000 medals will be produced.

It is the Queen’s fourth Jubilee medal and the seventh official Jubilee medal to be presented by a monarch.

Previous medals were given out to commemorate the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977, Golden Jubilee in 2002, and Diamond Jubilee in 2012, totaling approximately 450,000 medals.

According to the report, both men have been stripped of their honorary titles and will be treated as other veterans.

In the wake of his legal battle with Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew was stripped of his military ties and royal patronages last week.

Ms Giuffre accuses him of being a liar.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

What is the Platinum Jubilee medal? Eligibility for the Queen’s medal explained and why it’s awarded