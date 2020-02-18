What IS the point of saving? Blow for millions as National Savings slashes its interest rates

Savers were dealt a fresh blow yesterday as National Savings slash-ed rates to rock-bottom levels and cut its prizes.

The move by National Savings and Investments (NS&I), which has 25 million customers, will raise questions over the value of putting money away.

The NS&I has made its cuts in response to the decimation of rates by banks and building societies. But campaigners argue that, being backed by the Government, the NS&I is setting a bad example for the whole savings market.

They warn that people are being deterred from prudently saving for life’s unexpected events because of the paltry returns on offer.

NS&I said it was reducing rates by as much as 0.45 percentage points across more than a dozen savings account deals and bonds.

It said the prize pot for Premium Bonds was also being cut, with the odds of winning a prize also being reduced. It is estimated the cuts, to take effect in May, will cost savers around £238million a year.

The move will intensify pressure on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to offer some help for savers in the Budget.

Consumer campaigner Baroness Altmann said: ‘For ordinary savers it is so disappointing not to have anywhere they can get a reasonable return and keep their money safe.

‘We are losing the culture of savings which is so important in the long term to the economy.’

Anna Bowes, director of advice website Savings Champion, added: ‘These are hefty cuts from NS&I. Savers will be disgusted.’

The NS&I aims to attract savers to help fund public-sector spending. All savings are guaranteed by the Government, compared with up to £85,000 in high street accounts, making it popular since the 2008 financial crisis.

But it has to strike a balance between attractive rates and not undermining banks. NS&I is to cut rates on its Direct Saver account from 1 per cent to 0.7 per cent, and on its Investment Account from 0.8 per cent to 0.6 per cent.

The rate on Income Bonds, which are popular with pensioners as they pay interest each month, will suffer the most dramatic drop – from 1.15 per cent to 0.7 per cent. It means someone with £50,000 will lose out on £225 a year.

Various bond rates are also being axed by a minimum of 0.15 percentage points. Around 21 million NS&I savers have Premium Bonds, which pay out in monthly prize draws – with two top prizes of £1million. But yesterday’s cuts will mean 173,718 of the 3.47million smaller prizes will disappear.

Last night, NS&I blamed the cuts on poor rates currently offered by commercial banks.

Chief executive Ian Ackerley said: ‘We need to ensure our interest rates are set at an appropriate position against those of our competitors.’

Interest rates have been in freefall for months, with the average savings rate today just 0.56 per cent, compared with 4.16 per cent in 2008.

Rates on cash Isas have also sunk to their lowest level in almost three years, with some accounts paying as little as 0.1 per cent.