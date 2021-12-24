What is the Queen’s age and why does she celebrate two birthdays?

Why does the Queen have two birthdays and how old is she?

QUEEN Elizabeth II is the world’s longest-reigning female monarch as well as the longest-reigning British monarch.

Her Majesty has two birthdays, and the reason is as follows.

twenty-one

PA: Press Association

The Queen was born on April 21, 1926, but she does not celebrate her birthday on that day alone.

Every year, the Queen has two birthday celebrations: one on her actual birthday and another on her “official” birthday, which is a public event.

Her real birthday is in April, and her “official” birthday is in June.

This is due to the British weather’s unpredictable nature.

George II established the custom of monarchs having two birthdays in 1748.

George was born in November, and at the time, it was too cold to hold an annual parade.

He decided to combine his birthday celebrations with a military parade known as Trooping the Colour, which was held in the spring.

The custom of celebrating two birthdays continues to this day.

Although Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926, the date of her second birthday shifts every year.

For convenience, it is usually held on a Saturday in June, usually the second weekend.

The Trooping the Colour procession continues to mark the “official” birthday.

The parade moves between Buckingham Palace, The Mall, and Horseguards’ Parade, and Her Majesty is joined by other members of the Royal Family.

She also makes an appearance on Buckingham Palace’s balcony.

Just days before her 95th birthday in April 2021, the Queen said her final goodbye to her husband, Prince Philip.

The Queen is 95 years old, making her the longest-reigning monarch in British history, with Queen Victoria coming in second at 81 years old.

In addition, she is the world’s oldest female monarch.

The Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations will be remembered by many as one of the year’s highlights.

The Queen usually spends her birthday alone, unless it’s a special occasion.

On June 2, 1953, she became our sovereign.

During the summer of 2017, there was speculation that the Queen might step down, effectively handing the throne to Prince Charles.

If she was still on the throne at 95, the monarch was said to have told her inner circle that she would request the Regency Act be activated.

However, a week later, sources close to Her Majesty told The Sunday Times that she had no intention of stepping aside for Prince Charles, putting the speculation to rest.

They went on to say that the Queen was as…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.