What is the reason for the strike at UK universities?

Why are universities in the United Kingdom on strike?

STAFF AT NEARLY 70 UNIVERSITIES IN THE UK ARE GOING ON STRIKE FOR AT LEAST TWO WEEKS.

Thousands of employees and students are expected to demonstrate against teacher pension cuts.

A ten-day strike by the University and College Union (UCU) has begun.

This began as a result of pension cuts and worsening pay and working conditions for university employees.

University UK (UUK), the employer, is proposing cuts that would result in lecturers losing 35% of their retirement funds.

The UCU proposed a compromise, in which both employees and employers would pay more to protect their benefits, but it was rejected.

A total of 68 universities are expected to go on strike.

A total of 50k employees are expected to walk out, with others opting for other forms of strike action such as working only contract hours.

The strike is scheduled to last ten days, but the exact dates depend on which institutions are affected.

Strikes are expected to continue until at least Tuesday, February 22, 2022, with some scheduled for early March as well.

After the strikes are over, more dates are likely to be announced.