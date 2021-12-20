What is the schedule for the In Performance at the White House special, and who will be performing?

What is the location of the In Performance at the White House special and who will be performing?

The White House in Performance is a PBS television series that features performances from the White House.

The series was created to highlight the rich fabric of American culture, and it first aired during Jimmy Carter’s presidency.

This year’s In Performance at The White House will be the first since 2016, as there were none during Donald Trump’s presidency.

The holiday spirit will be the focus of the television special.

As a result, music and performances will mark the start of the holiday season and highlight the White House’s seasonal decor.

The program will be hosted this year by Jennifer Garner, an American actress.

The following artists will perform:

The one-hour television special will air on PBS stations across the country on Tuesday, December 21 at 87c.

The special will also be available to watch on PBS’ official website.

If you’ve ever missed a special, you can watch it on PBS.