What is the significance of Rep.

What’s the deal with Rep.

DAN Crenshaw is a member of the Texas House of Representatives representing the state’s second congressional district.

Crenshaw was elected to represent the people of Texas’ Second Congressional District in November 2018.

In response to a video of him, “Representative Dan Crenshaw” began to trend on Twitter on January 18, 2022.

In what appeared to be an open forum, a child asked the congressman to clarify a quote.

People chastised Crenshaw for his reaction to the child on social media.

According to Newsweek, the incident occurred during a “Montgomery Party Tea Party PAC meeting” on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, a user posted the video, which has already received over 10,000 likes and 1 million views.

“At an event, Dan Crenshaw becomes enraged by a ten-year-old girl and is booed by the audience.

‘Don’t question my faith,’ she says.

A quote from Crenshaw himself about “hero archetypes” is read by the child in the video.

When the child asks, “I can’t wrap my head around this…”, the congressman cuts them off.

“Well, I’ll help you,” Crenshaw adds.

Don’t question my faith until you put a period after the word Jesus.”

Despite the fact that the video quickly spread across social media and news outlets, Rep.

Crenshaw has yet to respond to the video in any way.

Since the video’s release, the representative has yet to respond via Twitter.

Since the video was released, many people have taken to Twitter to express their feelings about Crenshaw.

“You proved yourself, Dan Crenshaw…

“We all know you’re a spineless RINO,” one user wrote.

Since its posting on Tuesday, the tweet has received over 4000 likes.

Another user wrote, “If there’s one thing that triggers Dan Crenshaw, it’s a 10-year-old girl directly quoting him.”

The young person in the video that is being discussed was referring to a quote Crenshaw made on the Jocko Podcast in 2020.

