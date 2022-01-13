What is the significance of the (hashtag)LowApprovalRatingJoe trending on Twitter?

On Twitter, why is (hashtag)LowApprovalRatingJoe trending?

Following the release of the results of a Quinnipiac University poll, President Joe Biden’s approval rating is trending on Twitter.

The poll’s result was the lowest of any major public opinion poll taken during his presidency.

President Biden’s approval rating has dropped to 33% in the most recent Quinnipiac University poll, down 17 points from February.

According to the poll, which was conducted from January 7 to 10 and released on Wednesday, 33% of the 1,313 respondents approve of Biden’s job performance, while 53% disapprove.

Only 10% of those polled said they were unconcerned about his performance.

Users took to Twitter after the poll was released to share their thoughts on the new information.

On January 13, 2022, the hashtag (hashtag)LowApprovalRatingJoe was the top trending topic in the United States, as Twitter users expressed their thoughts on the topic.

“Speaking is the most important thing Joe Biden can do for the Republican Party.”

One user used the hashtag (hashtag)LowApprovalRatingJoe.

“Never before in a Presidential election did one candidate receive 75,000,000 million votes and the winner received 81,000,000 votes, with a total of 130,000,000 million votes cast,” another user wrote.

“The winner has a 33% approval rating.”

Take 33% of 81 million just for fun.

“As Joe Biden’s poll numbers get worse, expect him to get more hysterical about the urgent need to pass an election takeover bill to “save democracy!”,” wrote US Senator for Arkansas Tom Cotton.

“This is all about politics.”

Biden’s approval rating is now lower than former President Donald Trump’s was at this point in his presidency, according to the Quinnipiac poll.

According to Newsweek, Trump received a 36% approval rating in a Quinnipiac poll released in January 2018, while 59 percent of respondents disapproved of his job performance.

The 2018 poll included 1,016 American voters and had a margin of error of (plus)-3.6 percent. It was conducted from January 5 to 9.

According to Newsweek, Biden’s approval rating has dropped since August 30, 2021, the day before the final withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan.

