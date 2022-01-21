What is the time on the Doomsday Clock in 2022?

What is the Doomsday Clock, and when will it strike in 2022?

THE Doomsday Clock is sounding the alarm once more, this time about how close we are to destroying the world due to conspiracies, the Covid pandemic, and nuclear weapons.

On Tuesday, scientists will reveal the 2022 Doomsday Clock, which will reveal how close humanity is to extinction, according to scientists.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists created the symbolic Doomsday Clock as a predictor of the world’s apocalyptic proclivity.

The respected journal created it in 1947, with the clock face symbolizing the likelihood of man-made global annihilation.

The clock represents the dangers that unchecked scientific and technological progress poses to humanity.

As a result, the closer the time is set to midnight, the closer the world is considered to be on the verge of disaster.

When the clock was made 74 years ago, the greatest threat to humanity was nuclear weapons, particularly the possibility that the United States and the Soviet Union were on the verge of a nuclear arms race.

The clock was set at seven minutes to midnight at the time.

Since its inception in 1947, the Bulletin has reset the minute hand on the Doomsday Clock 24 times, the most recent time being in 2020, when it was moved from two minutes to midnight to 100 seconds to midnight.

This year, Bulletin experts wrote an open letter to new US President Joe Biden, warning that “an absolutely catastrophic nuclear blunder between the United States and Russia is possible.”

“Russia poses the most serious threat to the United States; it could launch hundreds of nuclear missiles, possibly by accident or miscalculation, with absolutely catastrophic consequences.”

“Of course, the Russians face a similar threat from us.”

Every year, the Bulletin’s Science and Security Board, in consultation with sponsors, including 13 Nobel laureates, decides whether to move (or leave in place) the minute hand of the Doomsday Clock.

The Bulletin continues, “The clock has become a universally recognized indicator of the world’s vulnerability to catastrophe from nuclear weapons, climate change, and disruptive technologies in other domains.”

The Doomsday Clock will remain at 100 seconds to midnight in 2022, as it was in 2021 and 2022.

We’re as close to Doomsday as we’ve ever been, according to the annual Doomsday Clock statement made Thursday in Washington, DC, thanks to continued nuclear hazards, the threat of climate change, disruptive technology, and the seemingly unending Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Covid pandemic is a wake-up call,” writes the Bulletin’s explainer.

“Nuclear weapons and weapons-delivery platforms capable of carrying nuclear or conventional warheads proliferated, while destabilizing’advances’ in space and cyberspace, hypersonic missiles, and missile defenses continued.”

[…]

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.