What is Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s connection to Prince Andrew?

VIRGINIA Roberts Giuffre claims she was only 17 when disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein used her as a sex slave.

The now-38-year-old also claimed at the time that he had sex with Prince Andrew in a bathroom, which he has denied.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, now a mother of three, filed a lawsuit against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-lover and partner.

In court documents, Giuffre claims that Maxwell, 60, the daughter of disgraced tycoon Robert Maxwell, recruited her as a teenage “sex slave” for Epstein.

Just hours before Epstein’s death, she released a manuscript that added to the over 2,000 documents in a lawsuit against the former financier and his associates.

The court documents were made public as part of a defamation case involving Giuffre and Maxwell, who claimed in court documents that Prince Andrew slept with her three times.

Virginia Roberts claimed in 2019 that she had sex with Prince Andrew in a bathroom when she was 17 years old, following a night in a London club where he allegedly plied her with vodka.

The royal has categorically denied the charges, calling them “false” and “without foundation.”

“It is emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts,” Buckingham Palace said when contacted by the Sun Online.

Roberts, on the other hand, has stood firm in her accusations, claiming that the Prince “was an abuser, a participant.”

Her legal team confirmed in September 2021 that they had issued Andrew with a writ in advance of his pre-trial hearing in New York.

The summons warned the Duke that if he did not respond within 21 days of the deadline, he would face a default judgment on the charges.

Giuffre claims she first met Prince Andrew in 2001, when she was 17, on a trip to London with Epstein and Maxwell.

In London and New York, as well as at an orgy on Epstein’s private island in the Virgin Islands a year later, the Prince categorically denied having sex with her.

According to court documents, Roberts was 18 when she allegedly had her third sexual encounter with the royal on Little St James Island, where she claims he engaged in an orgy with nine girls.

Giuffre’s testimony before a Florida court in 2015 was revisited on Channel 4’s Dispatches.

“Epstein, Andy, approximately eight other young girls, and I had sex together,” she said at the time.

“The other girls all appeared to be under the age of 18 and didn’t speak English very well.”

“Epstein was amused by the fact that they…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.