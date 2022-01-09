What is Wordle, and how do I play it online for free?

Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world have participated in the guessing game and shared their results on Twitter.

It’s the latest internet guessing game craze that’s got people of all ages putting their word skills to the test.

But what is Wordle, exactly, and how do you play it?

Wordle is a daily game that can be played in a web browser.

In six attempts, players must guess a five-letter mystery word known as the “wordle.”

Josh Wardle, a Reddit software engineer, created Wordle for his word-game-loving partner.

It was a hit with his friends and family, so he decided to try it out online in October of last year, but it was slow to take off.

Wordle now has a share button that creates a spoiler-free emoji grid for you.

Shout out to @irihapeta for coming up with such a unique way to share your daily results.

Then he added the ability for players to share their results on social media, and in just two months, the number of players had increased from 90 to over 300,000.

This is where you’ll find the game.

On the web page, a grid appears, with six lines of five tiles each representing a letter.

A player must guess a random five-letter word on the first line.

The correct letters will then be highlighted by the game.

Green letters indicate that they are correct and in the proper location.

A letter in yellow indicates that it is present in the word but in the incorrect location.

A grey letter indicates that it isn’t in the word at all.

The players are given another five chances to guess the correct word.

The New York Times reported that part of the appeal of this addictive game is that it can only be played once per day.

“It’s something that encourages you to spend three minutes a day,” he explained.

That’s all there is to it.

It doesn’t want any more of your time.”

The game is also free to play, and Wardle says he has no plans to monetize it. “It’s not trying to do anything shady with your data or your eyeballs,” he says.

It’s simply a fun game.”

