What is Wordle, and why has it become a Twitter sensation?

What is Wordle, and how did it become so popular on Twitter?

We’ve got the answers to why your Twitter is covered in green and yellow squares.

Wordle, a free online word game, has gone viral.

Wordle is a simple word game with one daily puzzle that is the same for everyone.

You only have six tries to guess a single word.

The game has been running for nearly 200 days, but it has exploded in popularity in the last week, and it’s easy to see why.

There’s a way to compare yourself to others because everyone is working on the same puzzle.

Trying to guess a five-letter word without help would be difficult and no fun at all, so Wordle uses a color-coded system to assist its users.

The letters of your guess will turn green, yellow, or gray depending on whether you guesses a word correctly.

If a letter is green, it is part of the word and is in the proper place.

If the letter is yellow, it is present in the word but is incorrectly placed.

If a letter is gray, it does not appear at all in the word for that day.

It’s a brilliant way to assist players in finding the correct word while also preventing them from knowing what it is.

You can also choose to play in hard mode, which forces players to use the hints provided, preventing you from guessing words at random.

Here you are free to play.

If Twitter is any indication, Wordle is on the verge of becoming the latest viral trend.

After you’ve finished the puzzle, whether correctly or incorrectly, the game allows you to share your score on social media.

As a result, you may have noticed your friends on social media posting different colored squares and boasting about their limitless vocabulary in recent weeks.