What is Wordle, how do you play it, and who created it?

Since its meteoric rise in popularity, the puzzle game has flooded Twitter timelines, attracting millions of weekly users.

You’re not alone if you’ve noticed a lot of green boxes in your Twitter timeline.

The free-to-play game, which was launched in October 2021, has quickly become the year’s first craze, attracting nearly half a million daily users.

The goal of Wordle is simple: guess a five-letter word by typing characters into empty boxes.

The color-coded boxes indicate which letters you have correctly guessed and which you have yet to guess.

Wordle’s simplicity makes it both fun to play and frustrating to use.

Players have only six chances to guess the word correctly, and each day only receives one word.

For his world-game-loving partner, Reddit software engineer Josh Wardle created Wordle.

After tweaking the game to allow players to share results online, he put it online, and the game’s popularity skyrocketed.

“It’s not trying to do anything shady with your data or your eyeballs,” he said, vowing that the game would never be commercialized.

“It’s just a fun game.”

“I’m a bit suspicious of mobile apps that demand your attention and send you push notifications to get more of your attention,” Wardle told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Because there is currently no smartphone app for Wordle, you can play it here.

App stores would almost certainly mean that data about players would be collected, which Wardle strongly opposes.

The ad-free game can be played on any internet-enabled device and is entirely web-based.

When you first visit the website, you will see a grid with six lines of five tiles, each of which represents a letter.

A player must first guess a random five-letter word from the first line.

The correct letters will then be highlighted by the game.

Green-highlighted letters are correct and in the correct place; yellow-highlighted letters are in the word but in a different location.

A grey highlight indicates that the letter is not present in the word.

After that, players have five more chances to guess the.

