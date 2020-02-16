What is your hair type? Celebrity hairstylist reveals how to identify the texture of your locks

A celebrity hairstylist has revealed how you can identify the texture of your locks – and the best products for each hair type.

Darren Summors – a guest hair artist at Aveda who has looked after models Elyse Knowles and Victoria Lee – said it’s vital to identify which of three hair types you have.

‘The easiest way to work out your hair’s texture is to wash it, gently towel dry, lightly run your fingers through to de-tangle and allow it to dry naturally,’ Darren told Mecca.

‘Try to resist touching it too much or tucking it behind your ears. Do this during the day, as sleeping on wet hair or tying it up will create an unnatural bend and movement into the hair,’ he said.

If it dries completely straight without any bend or curl, it’s likely your hair is straight.

If it has a slight curve or ‘S shape’, it’s probably wavy, while a defined curl or loop pattern means it’s curly.

Once you’ve identified your hair type, Darren said you need to start developing a hair product arsenal that is specifically tailored towards your hair texture.

But, Darren added, it’s important to remember that hair types can change – and stress, diet, hormones, heat, chemical treatments, pregnancy, medication and age all play a part.

For this reason, he advises re-trying letting it dry naturally every few years to see if your texture has altered.

If your hair falls under the ‘curly’ bracket, Darren recommends ‘quick treatments’ that will stop it from getting frizzy.

Bumble and Bumble’s Curl Pre Style Primer, $43, is one such great buy – as it helps to de-tangle curls, add definition and re-shape your hair.

The product boasts a 4.4 star rating online, where people have described it as the ‘perfect primer’ for curly hair.

Simply spritz a little onto damp hair before you style it, and your curls will be more corkscrew than confused.

Elsewhere for curly hair, Darren is a fan of IGK’s Thirsty Girl Coconut Milk Leave-In Conditioner, $41, which will work a treat on your hair if it’s damaged and frizzy.

LÓreal’s Tecni.ART Liss Control Smoothing Cream, $26.95, is another great buy for curls, while the IGK Speechless Dry Oil Finishing Spray for Hair and Body, $42, is a unique dry oil for hair and body that adds shine and reduces frizz.

If your hair falls – like many – under the wavy bracket, it can be hard to know how to enhance your natural wave without flattening it out completely.

But Darren advises that it’s all about adding more movement to keep your natural waves looking fresh.

Aveda’s Cherry Almond Leave-In Conditioner, $30, is a fantastic buy, because it doesn’t weigh the hair down but is heavy enough to control frizz and flyaways.

Meanwhile, Bumble and Bumble’s Dry Spun Texture Spray, $47, is another good way to refresh your volume.

‘It’s important to embrace your hair’s natural texture now more than ever, as I think it shows a sense of pride and power – a symbol of individuality and diversity,’ Darren said.

‘Allow it to do its own thing, treat it with TLC, regular haircuts and bad hair days will be a thing of the past.’

For wavy hair, he also recommends Bumble and Bumble’s Don’t Blow It, $47, which is an air-dry styler that enhances hair’s natural texture by adding bounce, body and shine.

Perhaps the easiest hair texture to manage of all, straight hair requires little in the way of maintenance, but still some products to ensure it looks its best.

‘To save time with straight hair, it’s about harnessing products that don’t always require heat styling after they’re applied,’ Darren told Mecca.

He recommends Shu Uemura’s Straight Forward Blodry Oil Spray, $47, because it will help to create a smooth, shiny, Hollywood finish.

gHd’s Smooth and Finish Serum, $30, is another good buy, as is Sisley’s Precious Hair Care Oil, for the rather more pricey $140.

Both of these products can be applied after you have styled your locks and will help to keep them shiny.

Aveda’s Nutriplenish Leave In Conditioner, $50, is lightweight but will help with de-tangling.

Previously, celebrity hairdresser Anthony Nader revealed to FEMAIL the three main products curly-haired women should have in their makeup bags.

‘Top of the list is a good conditioner,’ Anthony told Daily Mail Australia.

‘Go for something that’s packed with moisture so your curls will stay hydrated and bouncy.’

Secondly, he recommends you go for some jelly lotion, which has minimal hold factor but shapes your texture ‘beautifully so your strands still feel like hair and not artificially stiff-feeling and looking’.

And finally, just as your skin needs serum, so too does your hair.

‘Serum is beneficial for curly hair types, as it will impart high gloss sheen to the most lacklustre of hair strands and also feed it high grade ingredients packed in the bottle.’