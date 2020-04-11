what it is and what it would consist of

Given the registry of local infections of coronavirus in Mexico, the undersecretary of health, Hugo López-Gatell, reported that the country is in Phase 2, which however it is not the last one contemplated in the fight against covid-19, which has claimed the lives of 194 people until April 9. For this reason, the official said that it is necessary to reinforce the measures, in order to avoid as many deaths as possible.

Health authorities explained what the three phases are when the virus enters Mexico and the measures that must be followed in each of them. On Thursday, López-Gatell stated that Coronavirus Phase 3 “is going to happen, but with healthy distance the contagion will be less. “Therefore, here we explain What does Phase 3 mean and what does it consist of?

Phase 3 against the coronavirus in Mexico: what it means

In Phase 3 there is a widespread spread and thousands of people are affected by the virus, in this case the coronavirus. Propagation chains are difficult to break, requiring more drastic strategies.

Measures contemplated: In stage 3 against coronaviruses, massive activities must be suspended, as well as school activities, among others.

In this regard, this Thursday, López-Gatell pointed out that there is no doubt that Phase 3 will arrive, “the one with maximum transmission, the one with maximum cases per day; and the risk is that the health system will become saturated, despite the expansion that has been carried out with the support of the armed forces. “However, he pointed out, if” people do not go out, then instead of having a immense epidemic curve, we will have a less pronounced one, which will allow us to attend to critically ill people “.

López-Gatell also explained the reasons why total confinement in Mexico is unfeasible, unlike other countries such as China, Italy, Spain or the United States, which are some of the largest economies in the world. Unlike those countries, he said, Although Mexico is the 14th economy in the world, inequality is too much making it impossible for safeguard measures such as quarantine or restricting people’s mobility to be tightened.

“In Mexico for many years we have had economic inequality, half live in conditions of poverty, it is a documented truth,” he emphasized. “In an economy like Mexico, you cannot restrict social activity as much, economic activity Because they could cause irreparable harm to some people who live daily, 50 percent of the population lives daily and does not have the capacity to save, these are the factors that govern public health decisions. ”

