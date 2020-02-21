What makes dogs so special? Science says love

Man’s best friend yearns for ‘warm relationships’ like humans do — and will often pick their owner over even food, a new book reveals.

Psychologists long poured scorn on the notion that animals can feel love as we do — dismissing the argument as rooted in sentimentality rather than scientific rigour.

Canine scientist Clive Wynne of the Arizona State University, however, suggests that love is key to what has made the relationship between us and dogs work.

He explores this connection — perhaps the most significant interspecies partnership in history — in his book ‘Dog is Love: Why and How Your Dog Loves You.’

The animal psychologist, 59, began studying dogs in the early 2000s — when, like his peers, he believed that dogs were incapable of complex emotions like love.

Instead, he saw ascribing such emotions to man’s best friend was to commit the sin of anthropomorphism — seeing human characteristics where there were none.

However, he explains in his book, he ultimately found himself swayed by a body of evidence that was growing too big for him to ignore.

‘I think there comes a point when it’s worth being sceptical of your scepticism,’ Professor Wynne told the AFP.

Canine science has enjoyed a resurgence in the past two decades — with much made of research extolling dogs’ smarts.

For example, titles like evolutionary anthropologist Brian Hare’s ‘The Genius of Dogs’ have advanced the idea that our canine friends harbour an innate and particularly exceptional intelligence.

Professor Wynne, however, dismisses such claims, arguing instead that man’s best friend is far from special among the members of the animal kingdom.

For example, pigeons are known to be able to identify different kinds of objects in 2D images, while dolphins have shown that they can understand grammar and honeybees use dance to signal the location of food sources to each other.

These are all feats that no dogs have ever been known to accomplish.

Even wolves — the ancestor of dogs, which are known both for their ferocity and general lack of interest in people — have shown the ability to follow human cues.

A recent study by researchers from Sweden even showed that wolves can play fetch.

Informed by research from across various disciplines, Professor Wynne argues instead that it is the extreme gregariousness — or ‘hypersociability’ — of dogs that sets them apart from other animals.

One of the most striking advances in support of this idea comes from studies regarding oxytocin.

In humans, this brain chemical — which is often dubbed the ‘cuddle hormone’ — helps to cement emotional bonds between people

However, new evidence has suggested that it might also be responsible for helping to forge interspecies relationships between dogs and humans.

Veterinary expert Takefumi Kikusui of Japan’s Azabu University and colleagues have shown that oxytocin levels spike when humans and dogs gaze into each others’ eyes.

The same effect can also be seen between mothers and their babies.

Alongside this, geneticist Bridgett vonHoldt of the University of California, Los Angeles revealed in 2009 that dogs have a mutation in a gene that, in humans, is known to be responsible for a condition known as ‘Williams syndrome’.

This syndrome is characterised by exceptional gregariousness, but also intellectual limitations.

‘The essential thing about dogs, as for people with Williams syndrome, is a desire to form close connections,’ writes Professor Wynne.

Both, he adds, want ‘to have warm personal relationships — to love and be loved.’

This would appear to be supported by insights gleaned from the kinds of behavioural tests developed and used by researchers like Professor Wynne himself.

One notable study, for example, found that when hungry dogs are presented with both their owners that they haven’t seen in hours and food, the majority choose to greet their humans first, before moving to satisfy their appetites.

In the realm of neuroscience, magnetic resonance imaging — or MRI — scans have also revealed that dogs’ brains respond to praise as strongly, or even more so, than they do when given food.

However, although dogs do have an innate predisposition for affection, experts note that such does require nurturing in early life in order to take effect.

For Professor Wynne, the next major developments in canine science are expected to come through genetics — which is hoped will help unravel the mysterious process by which domestication took place at least 14,000 years ago.

As far as this process goes, Professor Wynne is an advocate for the so-called trash heap theory.

This suggests that the precursors to ancient dogs congregated around human dumping grounds, slowly ingratiating themselves with people before establishing a partnership through joint hunting expeditions.

This challenges the traditional concept of hunters capturing and training wolf pups, which Wynne derides as a ‘completely unsupportable point of view’, given the ferocity of adult wolves who, he adds, would turn on their human counterparts.

Furthermore, it is expected that advances in the sequencing of ancient DNA will eventually allow scientists to discover when the crucial mutation to the gene that controls Williams syndrome occurred.

Professor Wynne believes that this happened some 8,000–10,000 years ago, at the end of the last Ice Age, when humans began regularly hunting with dogs.

What makes all these findings important, beyond the advancement of science, is their implications for dogs’ welfare, Professor Wynne argues.

We must reject the brutal, pain-based training methods — like choke collars — he writes, saying that such is based on flawed understandings of ‘dominance’ popularised by celebrity trainers who demand dog owners become ‘pack leaders’.

‘All your dog wants is for you to show them the way,’ said Wynne, who is an advocate of compassionate leadership and positive reinforcement.

Dog owners must also carve out time to meet their furry friend’s social needs instead of leaving them isolated for most of the day, he added.

‘Our dogs give us so much, and in return they don’t ask for much,’ he said.

‘You don’t need to be buying all these fancy expensive toys and treats and goodness knows what that are available.’

‘They just need our company, they need to be with people.’

‘Dog is Love: Why and How Your Dog Loves You.’ is published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.