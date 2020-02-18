What Man Utd chief Ed Woodward’s demanded in £25m Josh King transfer phone call

Manchester United were ultimately unsuccessful in their late deadline day move for Josh King and opted to sign Odion Ighalo instead

Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward reportedly issued a deadline day ultimatum to Bournemouth over the Red Devils’ pursuit of Josh King.

The Norwegian international came through the youth ranks at United but left permanently for Blackburn in 2013 without making a senior appearance.

However, after impressing in the Premier League for the Cherries and with United desperate for a forward to provide cover for the injured Marcus Rashford, King was suddenly the subject of a big money bid.

According to a report from the Athletic, Woodward was in direct contact with Neill Blake and issued him with a 15 minute deadline after making a final £25m offer.

Woodward reportedly told Blake: “You have 15 minutes to tell us whether you accept, or we’ll be signing a player from China.”

Bournemouth are said to have been unsure whether the deadline was serious or not and failed to get back to United before the 15 minutes was up.

The Red Devils ultimately moved on to former Watford striker Odion Ighalo, wrapping up a late loan move for the Nigerian.

Ighalo could be in line to make his debut against Chelsea and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed him to make an instant impact.

“I never said he was going to be ready to play on Monday, he’ll be involved with us and he will travel down with us,” Solskjaer said.

“Now he’s out of that two-week period, just a precaution we made, let’s see if he’s involved or not.

“We’ve kept in touch with him and of course we’ve done our own programme, he’s done his.

“It was always gonna be a case of him having to integrate having been out in China and needs to get used to the players, and the team, up to speed as quick as he can.

“He’s been working really hard. [When I first arrived] it didn’t take me too long. I didn’t have a training session to come on.

“As a striker you get thrown on out there and it might be he’ll have to come off the bench and get us a goal.”