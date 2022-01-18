What ministers have said in support of Boris Johnson over the No 10 parties, and which camp they are in

Inside Boris Johnson’s Cabinet, there are three factions.

Boris Johnson is fighting to keep control of his Conservative Party after a string of damaging scandals and gaffes.

But who can the Prime Minister rely on in his increasingly fractious Cabinet, and who must he watch out for to avoid being deposed?

Dorries, Nadine

In the Cabinet and the party as a whole, the Culture Secretary is perhaps one of Mr Johnson’s most ardent supporters.

She got into the Cabinet because of her unwavering support for the Prime Minister, which caught Westminster off guard when she was given the culture brief.

Ms Dorries was kicked out of a lockdown-skeptic Whatsapp group for attempting to rally support for her boss.

Priti Patel is a writer who lives in New Delhi.

Another minister who is reliant on the Prime Minister for her job.

Last year, a report found that the Home Secretary had broken the ministerial code due to actions that “could be described as bullying.” Mr Johnson dismissed the report.

He said the party should “form a square around the Pritster” at the time.

Last week, she returned the favor by urging MPs to support Prime Minister David Cameron.

Zahawi, Nadhim

The Education Secretary has long been a supporter of the Prime Minister, having helped him win the leadership election after Dominic Raab dropped out in 2019.

Mr Zahawi was pressed on whether Mr Johnson’s job was “safe” this week.

Sunak Rishi

Since the Prime Minister’s apology blew up last week, the Chancellor has been the Cabinet minister who has shown the least amount of support for him.

Mr Sunak indicated that his support was contingent on the outcome of Sue Gray’s investigation into the BYOB party.

Members see him as the most likely successor to Mr Johnson, and his approval ratings haven’t suffered as a result of his relationship with the Prime Minister.

Liz Truss is a writer.

Ms Truss, another Tory grassroots favorite, has expressed more enthusiastic support for Mr Johnson than Mr Sunak, saying she is “100% behind” the Prime Minister. However, it is well known that she is courting backbencher support behind the scenes.

For several weeks, she has been hosting drinks and private dinners for MPs and power brokers.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Boris Johnson: What ministers have said in support of PM over No 10 parties, and which camp they are in