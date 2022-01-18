What Nadine Dorries said about the BBC licence fee being scrapped and what could replace it if it is.

What Nadine Dorries said about the BBC licence fee being scrapped and what might take its place if it is.

According to reports, the £159 license fee will be frozen for the next two years.

The next licence fee will be “the last,” Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said, adding that it’s time to “discuss new ways of funding and selling great British content.”

Her remarks were made in a tweet over the weekend that linked to a Mail on Sunday article stating that the BBC license fee would be frozen for the next two years.

The current annual colour license fee of £159 will be retained until 2024, after which it will be eliminated.

Following a series of disagreements with ministers over the Corporation’s alleged Left-wing bias, the decision was made.

It’s unclear what the new funding model will entail.

“This licensing fee announcement will be the last,” she wrote in a tweet.

The days of bailiffs knocking on doors and threatening elderly people with prison sentences are long gone.

“Now is the time to think about and debate new ways to fund, support, and sell great British content.”

This is the final license fee announcement.

The days of elderly people facing prison sentences and bailiffs knocking on their doors are long gone.

It’s time to think about new ways to fund, support, and sell great British content. https:t.cosXtK25q27H

The Prime Minister and Ms Dorries appear “hell-bent on attacking this great British institution because they don’t like its journalism,” Labour’s Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell said.

“Cultural vandalism,” she called the move.

A freeze on the licence fee, according to Jamie Stone, the Liberal Democrat Culture spokesman, would amount to a “stealth cut of almost £2 billion” and jeopardize services.

“The government must call a halt to this dangerous ideological crusade and back off our BBC,” he added.

Ms Dorries has “fired the starting pistol” on the licence fee debate, according to Conservative peer Michael Grade, a former controller of BBC One, chief executive of Channel 4, executive chairman of ITV, and formerly chairman of the BBC.

“£159 pounds a year may not be a lot of money to Gary Lineker, or any of the BBC executives and commentators, but it’s a heck of a lot of money for the majority of people in this country,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Ms. Dorries, I’d like to respond.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Will the BBC licence fee be scrapped? What Nadine Dorries said and what could replace it when it’s abolished