What occurred today in the Exxon ‘explosion’?

What happened in today’s Exxon ‘explosion’?

After an explosion, an Exxon Mobil oil refinery in Texas was declared a “major industrial accident.”

At around 1 a.m. on December 23, witnesses reported seeing massive clouds of smoke billowing from the Baytown chemical plant.

An explosion occurred inside the plant, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a tweet.

According to him, four people have been injured so far.

People living near the explosion said they heard a “boom” that sounded like a “freight train connecting with cars” outside their home, while others said it sounded like a “sonic wave.”

“Deputies are on the scene of a major industrial accident at 3525 Decker Dr. in Baytown,” the Harris County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

ExxonMobile’s manufacturing facility.

There have been some reports of injuries.

Please stay away from the area.”

The Baytown Fire Department confirmed to The Sun that no crews had responded to the fire and that no shelter-in-place order had been issued.

The cause of the explosion is unknown, and the extent of the fire is unknown.

In 2019, a massive fire broke out in a polypropylene processing area due to an explosion.

At least 37 people were injured, with first-degree burns among them, and were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The refinery, which produces 561,000 barrels per day, was built in 1919 on a 3,400-acre site.

Baytown, Texas is approximately 25 miles east of Houston.

ExxonMobil said in a statement that a fire broke out at its facility around 1 a.m. on 12232021.

Emergency vehicles and smoke may be visible in the area at this time.”

“Our fire teams are working to put out the fire,” they said.

Personnel accounting is what we’re doing right now.

“People’s safety, including that of our employees, contractors, and the general public, is always our top priority.”

“As a precaution, our Industrial Hygiene team is starting to monitor air quality at the site and along the fence line.”

“As needed, we’re coordinating with authorities.”

We apologize for any inconvenience or disruption this incident may have caused the community.”

