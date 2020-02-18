What Pep Guardiola told Man City’s players in training ground chat after Uefa ban

Manchester City players were addressed by manager Pep Guardiola on Saturday at their training ground in the wake of UEFA banning them from the Champions League for two years

Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City team to stick together and ignore transfer rumours amid their European ban from UEFA.

It was confirmed last week the Premier League champions had been banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons.

City were found to have committed ‘serious breaches’ of financial regulations.

The club intend to appeal against the sanctions to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

But for now, it leaves City in a vulnerable position, especially surrounding the futures of their star individuals.

Rival teams will be watching developments closely at the Etihad as key players could look to force their way out.

Guardiola himself has been linked to a move away, with Juventus potentially swooping.

However, the manager has looked to emphasise the message to his squad they have a job to do in Manchester going forward.

According to The Athletic , Guardiola addressed his players at a training ground meeting on Saturday.

It was the first time they had all spoken in the wake of the announcement from UEFA on Friday evening.

Guardiola is claimed to have said: “Now, more than ever, we have to show them that we are not money, we are talent.”

City have one of the most expensive and valuable squads in world football.

And question marks have been raised over the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling.

The latter, though, appears to have taken Guardiola’s message on board.

Sterling’s agent Aidy Ward has told the Mirror : “Raheem is solely focused on Manchester City.

“[He] will not be distracted by any talk of transfers to any club at the moment.”

City have the chance to respond on the pitch when they welcome West Ham to the Etihad in the Premier League on Wednesday evening (7.30pm).