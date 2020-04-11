What saint is celebrated today Saturday April 11? Everything you need to know about today’s saints

Today, Saturday, April 11, 2020, the Santoral Cristiano celebrates the Saint of Saint Stalisnao in Kraków, followed by other names that you can consult right here.

He made his first religious studies in his homeland, Poland, and then in Liège, Belgium, joining the reformist movement then in vogue. Returned to Poland, he was credited for his science and virtue and was made a canon of Krakow. In 1070, Pope Alexander II made him archbishop of the city. He led an effective work of Christianization of the country, aided by King Boleslao II, and sought the reform of the clergy. But a series of incidents antagonized the sovereign, whom he came to excommunicate, a fact that was followed by the murder of the prelate, which according to tradition happened at the foot of the altar, his body being treated like that of the traitors.

The saints that are celebrated today are collected in the Roman Martyrology and that is where they are officially extracted from. It is a catalog that the Vatican is updating to include the canonizations that take place every year.

This holiday has ensured that, at least once a year, Christians can commemorate the day on which the saint who bears his name was canonized. But what does this mean? Celebrating the saint is celebrating the exemplary life of those Christians who preceded us and who bear our name. And, although it has less and less echo in society compared to previous times, there are many who still actively celebrate this day.

