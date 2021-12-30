What should I do if the tornado sirens are sounding?

TORNADO sirens are used throughout the United States to warn the public of impending danger.

We explain what they mean and what to do if you hear them.

According to the National Weather Service, tornado sirens are usually sounded when something “life threatening” is happening.

The specific guidelines for why the sirens were activated, on the other hand, vary by jurisdiction across the country.

Citizens are advised to check with their local community to find out what operating system is in place, according to government agencies.

The most common tones produced by tornado sirens in the United States are “alert” (steady) and “attack” (wail), despite variations by state.

These tones are heard up to five times a year in the Quad City area, which includes parts of Iowa and Illinois.

The sirens don’t always signal weather threats, according to FEMA’s National Warning System Operations Manual, which was republished in 2001.

A waving siren tone or a series of short horn blasts are sounded by local authorities for three to five minutes.

The “attack warning” signal indicates that a real attack or an unintentional missile launch has been detected, and that people should take immediate protective action.

The signal will be repeated as many times as local government officials deem necessary to elicit civilian response.

Although the signal is rarely used for anything else, it is occasionally used for the most severe tornado warnings.

Local governments may also authorize a steady signal from sirens, horns, or other devices to alert the public about the most severe weather warnings, which can last three to five minutes.

Flash floods, tornadoes, and tsunamis are among the most common of these.

Citizens are advised to adhere to “essential emergency information” during such an event.

According to the guidelines, a third distinctive signal may be used for other purposes, such as a local fire signal.

The fire signal, on the other hand, will vary from location to location.

The National Weather Service advises citizens to go inside when sirens are heard and to tune in to local media for more information.

The sirens, however, are only designed to be heard outside, and the government agency recommends that anyone in a vulnerable area install a NOAA Weather Radio All-Hazards.

“These can alert you when a warning is issued for your area, allowing you to take appropriate action,” according to the instructions.

Online, you can find the complete National Weather Service FAQ.