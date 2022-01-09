What tests do I need to travel? New UK Covid testing restrictions explained, including the elimination of the pre-departure test

The elimination of pre-departure tests for UK visitors will make traveling abroad a little easier and a little less expensive.

Boris Johnson has announced that pre-departure Covid tests for visitors to the UK will be phased out starting at 4 a.m. on Friday, January 7.

In an attempt to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, the rule was reintroduced in early December.

However, the strain has taken hold in the United Kingdom and around the world, prompting ministers to admit that pre-departure testing is no longer necessary.

The elimination of these tests will make traveling abroad a little bit easier and a little bit cheaper.

The following tests will be required for future travel.

Everyone over the age of 12 must take a Covid test 48 hours before traveling to the UK, and they must show proof of a negative result in order to board their transportation.

A lateral flow or PCR test may be used.

People prefer lateral flows because they are less expensive and produce faster results.

From 4 a.m. on Friday, January 7th, this requirement will be lifted for fully vaccinated travelers and those under the age of 18.

After this time, anyone traveling to England or Wales will not be required to take a test unless they are not double-jabbed.

Scotland has yet to make a decision on whether to follow suit.

Everyone must take a Covid test within two days of returning to the UK.

Fully vaccinated arrivals will no longer be required to self-isolate until their results are received beginning on Friday, January 7.

From 4 a.m. on Sunday, January 9th, fully vaccinated travelers and those aged five to eighteen will be able to use a lateral flow test instead of a PCR test.

Even if you aren’t double-jabbed, you must use a PCR.

Self-isolation for 10 days is required for those who have not been double-jabbed, and a second PCR test is required on day eight.

On day five, they can do an optional additional PCR “test to release,” and if it’s negative, they can end their isolation.

They must, however, take the day-eight test.

The tests you’ll need to travel abroad vary depending on your destination.

Some countries, such as France, have outright banned travel from the United Kingdom, while others demand proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Check the entry requirements for your chosen destination before making any travel arrangements.

All countries’ information is current on the Foreign Office website.

