What the ambiguous finale of the Netflix film The Lost Daughter means is explained.

What the ambiguous finale of the Netflix film Lost Daughter means is explained.

The Lost Daughter, adapted by Maggie Gyllenhaal, omits a key scene from the book, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

Olivia Colman (the older version of the main character Leda) and Jesse Buckley (the younger version) star in the film The Lost Daughter.

Colman, who is best known for her roles as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s The Crown and Queen Anne in The Favourite, returns to our screens with the performance that earned her major acting award nominations.

While fans of the book may have been excited for the film adaptation, Bustle reports that director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s changes to the storyline may have influenced how viewers interpret the ending.

Leda, the book’s narrator, is the central character in The Lost Daughter.

Colman portrays her as a professor and mother of two grown daughters on vacation in Greece, and the role is played by two different actresses to retrace her life.

Buckley portrays the younger version of the character, who has two small daughters.

The story follows an older Leda who is having a midlife crisis and is attracted to a young waiter while ignoring the flirtations of an older man.

She can’t take her gaze away from Nina, a young woman who has lost her daughter, Elena, on the beach, and Leda discovers her playing in the water further away from everyone else.

As the film progresses, we learn more about Leda’s actions through flashbacks, such as when she stole the little girl’s doll and remained silent despite the young mother telling her that her daughter cries at night and can’t sleep without it.

When Leda finally admitted to the doll, the young mother stabbed her with a hatpin, and Leda confesses to having abandoned her daughters for three years while her mother and husband looked after them.

So, what happens at the end? Does Leda perish or does she live?

Elena Ferrante teases the readers with hints about what happens to Leda at the end of the book.

Olivia Colman’s character sees a younger version of herself in a young mother on the beach desperately searching for her missing daughter.

