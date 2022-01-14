What the Covid rules were in April 2021, when the latest alleged No 10 event occurred

What the Covid rules were for Downing Street parties in April 2021, when the latest alleged No 10 event occurred

Except for those in social bubbles, indoor mixing between households was still prohibited, outdoor socializing was limited to six people or two households, and work-from-home guidance was still in place.

While Covid restrictions remained in place across the UK, new details have emerged about two more Downing Street parties held on the eve of Prince Philip’s socially-disconnected funeral.

Advisers and civil servants gathered for leaving events at No 10 hours before the Queen was photographed sitting alone during the service on April 17th, according to the Telegraph. Staff danced and drank into the early hours.

Boris Johnson was not present at the time of the events, but the latest revelations come as the Prime Minister faces calls to resign over his attendance at a BYOB garden party in May 2020, which he claims he mistook for a work event.

Andrew Bridgen, a pro-Brexit Conservative MP, became the fifth Conservative MP to demand Johnson’s resignation on Thursday.

However, with the Whitehall investigation into lockdown-breaching gatherings ongoing and the Metropolitan Police yet to launch an investigation, we examine what specific rules may have been broken.

What’s the most recent accusation?

According to sources, around 30 people attended two separate social events in different parts of the No 10 building before congregating in the garden.

The boozy get-togethers were accompanied by loud music, and one attendee claimed that a member of staff was sent to a Co-op branch on the Strand with a suitcase and returned with it filled with bottles of wine.

Mr Johnson’s former director of communications, James Slack, is now the deputy editor of The Sun, and one of the events was held in his honor.

Mr Slack has apologized for the “anger and hurt” he has caused, according to a spokesperson for No. 10 Downing Street.

According to the Telegraph, one of the Prime Minister’s personal photographers was honored at the other leaving event.

Following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh on April 9th, the United Kingdom was in a state of mourning.

At the time, what stage of the lockdown was England in?

On the 12th of April, five days prior to the events,

