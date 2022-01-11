What the Downing Street party email means for Boris Johnson’s PPS and whether or not he will resign

What the Downing Street party email means for Boris Johnson’s PPS and whether he’ll resign

During the first Covid lockdown, the senior civil servant invited over 100 Downing Street officials to an outdoor gathering at No 10 according to a leaked email.

Martin Reynolds is expected to resign as Boris Johnson’s Principal Private Secretary (PPS), a position he has held since October 2019.

It comes after an email was leaked in which a senior mandarin invited more than 100 Downing Street employees to a gathering in No 10’s garden in May 2020, while the country was still under lockdown.

“Hi all, after what has been an incredibly busy period, we thought it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening,” read the email obtained by ITV News.

“Please join us starting at 6 p.m. and bring your own alcohol!”

On the evening of May 20, 2020, about 40 staff members, including Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, gathered in the Number 10 garden for an evening picnic.

Mr Reynolds had been earmarked as the “fall guy” in the ongoing investigation into alleged lockdown breaching parties held in Downing Street.

According to the Mail on Sunday, he was expected to be fired from his position as PPS at the end of the investigation.

However, according to the newspaper, he would be kept on and transferred to another position, such as a senior diplomat or ambassador.

Mr Reynolds’ job has become untenable, according to a source close to the situation, because one of his primary responsibilities was to protect No 10 staff from the spread of Covid, which he had not done.

“The general public is right to be outraged by the ‘one rule for them, one rule for us’ policy,” the source said.

“He was in charge of it all,” the source added, claiming that some people in No 10 were uneasy about the party at the time.

He has to take responsibility.”

Mr Reynolds was the “gatekeeper” responsible for ensuring compliance with Covid rules, according to another Downing Street source who spoke to the Daily Telegraph.

On May 15, 2020, Mr Reynolds was seen with Mr Johnson in a leaked photo of officials drinking wine and eating cheese in the No. 10 garden.

