What the DWP’s case over a £20 Universal Credit uplift means for claimants

Four claimants are suing the government over the government’s decision to deny Covid support to people on ‘legacy benefits.’

On Monday, a court case could result in the government being ordered to pay more than £1,500 to more than two million benefit claimants.

The case, which began on Wednesday, is being brought by four claimants and concerns the government’s decision not to provide Covid support to people receiving “legacy benefits.”

This is despite it providing an extra £20 per week to Universal Credit claimants throughout the pandemic, which ended last month.

Jobseeker’s Allowance and Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) are examples of legacy benefits, which existed before Universal Credit.

People who are disabled or sick are eligible for ESA.

These benefits will be phased out over time in favor of Universal Credit.

Those who continued to receive the old benefits, on the other hand, missed out on critical assistance during the pandemic.

ESA claimants make up the majority of those who missed out on Covid assistance.

Lockdowns disproportionately affected the sick and disabled, who were forced to rely on deliveries and pay for transportation to get to appointments safely.

Four ESA, Income Support, and Jobseekers’ Allowance claimants have filed a lawsuit against the government over its decision to exclude legacy benefits from additional pandemic aid.

Lawyers argue that the government’s actions are illegal discrimination that violates the European Convention on Human Rights.

One of the plaintiffs in the case against the government is Lynn Pinfield, 51, of West Lothian.

Due to her multiple sclerosis, she is unable to work.

“I absolutely believe this is a case of discrimination against disabled people, and the High Court should find it unlawful,” she said in a statement before the hearing.

“Benefit recipients should be treated equally.”

They’ve made me feel as if disabled people are unimportant.

“Prices steadily increased during the pandemic, but benefits remained unchanged, which was a struggle.”

“With everyone at home all of the time, our bills skyrocketed – our electricity bill doubled – and I had to pay it all on my own with no help.”

Jamie Burton QC, a lawyer for the group, argued that the disparity in treatment was incompatible with their human rights.

“This radical and unprecedented departure,” he said in a written submission.

