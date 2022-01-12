What the future may hold for Prince Andrew, and whether he will keep his royal title and responsibilities

What does Prince Andrew’s future hold? The Queen’s 61-year-old son, who is facing a civil case in the United States over allegations that he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 – allegations he denies – is now highly unlikely to return to any royal duties or charity patronage.

“I don’t see how he can save his reputation unless he goes to court and convinces a jury that he didn’t do it,” says royal expert Nigel Cawthorne, author of Prince Andrew: Epstein and the Palace.

“Given how poorly he performed when cross-examined by Emily Maitlis, I’m not sure how he’ll fare against a hotshot New York lawyer.”

According to royal reporter Harry Mount, the Queen is now far too aware of public opinion to allow her son any official royal life.

He can’t be fired like the rest of us, but he can disappear completely into the shadows.

“In some ways, the royal family depends on an odd consent from the general public, that they generally like the royal family,” he says.

“The Queen understands better than anyone that if public approval is lost, you’re doomed.”

She has a knack for severing a Royal’s public position if they aren’t acting properly.

Though Harry retains his royal title, he is advised not to use it.

It’s more complicated with Andrew because he’s always seemed like her favorite son, and he’s always dropping by for lunch, and that won’t change – but the Queen is very careful not to jeopardize her constitutional position.”

Andrew already “stepped back” from royal duties in 2019, but now that his lawyer’s attempt to have the case dismissed has failed, he still stands to lose a lot more.

Since Ghislaine Maxwell’s guilty verdict, a veteran of the Grenadier Guards has called for Andrew to resign as the regiment’s Colonel.

“When the Grenadiers don’t want him anymore, that must make him feel like a social outcast,” Cawthorne says.

