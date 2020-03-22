What the Nazinga animal park tells us about the situation in Burkina

Times are hard for the Sahel countries and, in particular, for Burkina Faso. Terrorism had already led to the desertion of tourists and now the Covid-19 is putting on a layer. Among the victims of this situation, the natural parks, including that of Nazinga, animal reserve of 100,000 hectares which has the distinction of still hosting two of the “Big Four”, namely the buffalo and the elephant.

In the heart of the Sahel and Burkina Faso…

We are in the heart of the Sahel, a region where borders are abstract and almost always porous and dangerous. 1er May 2019, two French people who were sightseeing in Benin’s Pendjari park were kidnapped. Let us remember: the event ended with the assassination of their guide and two members of the French special forces in the operation launched to free them when they reached the Malian border in the north of Burkina Faso. For the past year, this region has been plunged into hellish chaos, due to the multiplication of attacks, targeting either civilians or the military.

Now she is facing a viral enemy. Situation on March 22: 75 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Burkina Faso, as well as 4 deaths and 5 cures. It was in Burkina Faso that the first death was recorded in sub-Saharan Africa. Consequence: from Saturday March 21, introduction of a curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., closing of most public places and cancellation of all international flights for at least fifteen days.

Among the “Big Four”, the elephants in Nazinga Park, Burkina Faso.

… The Nazinga animal reserve…

“Here, be silent / there is no mirage / but reality / wild beauty”. The first verses of the hymn of Nazinga are displayed on a rusty panel, next to the Grande Arche which marks the official entry into this natural park in the south of Burkina Faso, reputed to shelter the largest population of wild elephants from West Africa. Located in the Center-South region, the border with Ghana is only ten kilometers away.

A buffalo in Nazinga Park, Burkina Faso.

When we reach the entrance to the park, on this winter afternoon, the epidemic has not yet struck: but we are the first visitor for nine months: tourists have completely fled Burkina Faso as the terrorists have taken precedence over the army, coloring the whole country with a more or less bloody orange on the travel advice card of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

… Victim of the explosive economic climate

“However, says Benjamin Bassono, responsible with his association Les Anges gardiens de la nature de la conservation du parc, a few years ago, it was full every weekend. We welcomed 2,000 people each year, and about fifty hunters who supported the structure. At 8,000 euros per hunting trip, allowing the shooting of a buffalo and three antelopes, the receipts amounted to 300,000 euros each year and were used to finance the wages of the eco-guards. “Today, continues Benjamin Bassono, to continue to pay salaries, we are forced to turn to development partners. The European Union is funding us, and we have just received a small grant from the French Global Environment Facility. “

Eco-guards facing poachers …

Although weakened by the sudden drop in tourism receipts, the role of these agents remains essential. That morning, again, after hearing gunshots, they caught a poacher cutting up an antelope. They went to flush it out four kilometers from the entrance to the park. There is a hundred kilos of meat on average on a beast and the kilo sells for 2,000 FCFA at restaurants in Ouagadougou or Bobo-Dioulasso, served on good tables in hunter sauce, or marinated in chilli. So this one, in his thirties, dressed in rags, who is handcuffed and who does not seem very proud, has probably not found a better alternative to feed his home.

… And at the service of securing the area

And above all, the eco-guards – 38 in total to cover the reserve, perform a crucial function for securing the area, which they know perfectly to be almost all children of the country. In other words, the best intelligence unit there is. In June 2019, one of them was ambushed. In early July, a forest post and a gendarmerie were attacked in Guiaro, at the edge of the park, killing several people. On November 28, the jihadist leader affiliated to the Katiba Macina suspected of being behind his actions, Bahadio Daouda, and five of his accomplices in turn fell into an ambush set by the army, after a long hunt, on the database of information provided by foresters. In the process, Les Anges gardiens de la nature launched a vast search operation in the bordering park of Kaboré Tambi, the terrorists’ rear base. For fifteen days, square meter by square meter, 150 individuals crisscrossed the area, supported by a helicopter and an army aircraft, identifying 30 terrorists or potential accomplices, four of whom have since been imprisoned. “My guys are trackers,” explains Bassono. They can follow the trail of a warthog or a hippotrague, they can also find that of a terrorist … “The mothers are proud of their sons sporting brand new equipment, a bullet-proof vest, advanced weaponry, Rangers boots, when the Water and Forest officials are most often in sandals…

Nostalgia

“From now on, we have cleaned up the area of ​​its radical elements”, swears Benjamin Bassono, who dreams not without nostalgia of seeing attendance take off again. At the time, these were superb parties, with the suckling pig cooking on its spit by the pool, the liquors served at the bar of the big hut, bending under the bougainvilleas, the music groups from the neighboring village who were coming to happen. Today, at the bottom of the swimming pool, there is only a turbid bottom of water, remains of the last showers of the rainy season. The bar is empty, dust has settled on the furniture. The old market garden has become a wasteland.

The shadow of the terrorists is there

The next day, erected on the bucket of a pick-up, we cross the tracks plunging into a grilled savannah. We pass a reflective triangle panel “Warning, possible crossing of elephant”. Sometimes smoke in the distance. “Our men set the grasses on fire to expose the area around the slopes so that nobody can hide there.” The fear of falling into an ambush (a ” kill box “, As we say here, when armed men block the way and others in the back prevent the withdrawal) is always present. Moreover, we do not know if the gaze plunging towards the horizons of the four eco-guards who accompany us, Kalashnikov with a double magazine ready to shoot, aims to spot possible suspicious movements or those of wild fauna.

An antelope in Nazinga Park, Burkina Faso.

Authentic observation always possible

Soon, a family of elephants heading towards a water point, the dust of a herd of buffaloes scurrying, a crocodile sleeping on the bank of a pond. “Here, this is authentic observation. There is no fence outside the park, the animals are in their pure natural environment ”. The cooler to quench your thirst, the professional binoculars: the excursion is well under control. Word of mouth is what’s left.

Bassono could have continued to lead the bourgeois life of pharmacist in the capital that was his until 2003. But he does not like anything as much as these nights in the bush, the early morning sun barely warming, get as excited the flight of a large hornbill than that of a small bee-eater with yellow breast. It is Sunday, and from the church of the neighboring village of Ouallem arrive, to the ears of the pachyderms, the sound of the tom-toms and the fervor of the Protestant assembly. But, as of this writing, all churches in the country are now closed until further notice.