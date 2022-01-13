What the new Covid ‘vaccine pass’ rules mean for vacations in France now that the ‘health pass’ has been phased out

Adults will need to be fully jabbed and have a booster or proof of a recent infection in order to enter public places or travel on public transportation due to the country’s tightening rules.

Although the ban on British tourists has been lifted, visitors must still adhere to the country’s Covid pass rules, which are set to become stricter as early as this weekend (Saturday, January 15).

Adults must be fully jabbed – which means the initial vaccination plus a booster if vaccination is more than seven months old, dropping to more than four months old from February 15 – or provide proof of a recent Covid infection – a positive PCR or antigen test dating from eleven days to six months prior – or provide proof of a recent Covid infection – a positive PCR or antigen test dating from eleven days to six months prior.

The new rules, known as a “vaccine pass,” will take the place of the current “health pass” or “pass sanitaire.”

The main difference is that people with the health pass will be able to use a negative Covid test instead of vaccination or proof of recent infection.

This will be prohibited under the vaccine pass.

The new restrictions do not apply to those under the age of 18, but those aged 12 and up must follow the old rules.

The vaccination pass will be required to enter:

Yes, initially.

However, under the current law, the vaccine pass will be automatically revoked once the number of patients hospitalized as a result of a Covid infection falls below 10,000.

The pass could then be kept in some areas where case numbers are high enough but vaccination rates are low, implying that as cases decline, the pass could be phased out in some areas while remaining in others.

The French senate passed the new vaccine pass law on Wednesday, and the French government expects it to be signed into law on Saturday, January 15th.

Since December 15, those over the age of 65 have been required to receive a booster dose in order to maintain their health pass.

As of January 15, all those aged 18 and up must have an initial vaccination, as well as a booster if vaccination is required.

