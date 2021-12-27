What the new restrictions mean for Scotland’s Covid rules, and when will Nicola Sturgeon’s next update be?

What the new restrictions mean for Scotland’s Covid rules, and when Nicola Sturgeon will give her next update

Since Christmas, Scotland has imposed new Covid restrictions in an effort to combat the rise of the Omicron variant.

The new hospitality and social mixing regulations took effect shortly after Christmas, putting a stop to large-scale Hogmanay celebrations.

Here’s how the new measures will work, as well as when Scotland’s Covid response will be updated by Nicola Sturgeon.

The first new restrictions in Scotland went into effect on Boxing Day, with new caps on large-scale events.

Last week, the First Minister announced that only 100 people would be able to attend a standing indoor event and 200 people would be seated.

Outdoor events have also been limited to 500 people, a rule that has disproportionately affected football games.

The Scottish Football Association has decided to move the planned winter break forward, which means only one game will be played with a smaller crowd.

Ms Sturgeon stated in her announcement that the new rules will not allow large-scale Hogmanay celebrations, such as those planned here in our capital city, because they will make football “effectively spectator-free.”

“I understand how dissatisfied those who were looking forward to these events, as well as the event organizers, will be.”

On Monday, December 27th, new hospitality restrictions went into effect, with nightclubs closing and hospitality businesses offering only table service if serving alcohol.

Indoor leisure facilities such as gyms, theaters, and museums will also be required to reinstate one-metre social distancing regulations.

Both sets of restrictions will be in effect for three weeks, with ongoing advice to limit contact as much as possible remaining in effect “until the end of the first week in January,” when it will be reviewed.

“These temporary restrictions are targeted at reducing the spread of Omicron while the accelerated vaccination programme takes effect,” Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said of the support for businesses.

“I understand how difficult this has been for businesses in recent weeks, but we need to cut down on our contacts and limit the virus’s spread.”

“We’re investing £375 million in business support, which is a significant sum, to help those who have been affected by cancellations.

