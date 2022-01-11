What the new Super Green Pass rules mean for ski vacations and family travel in Italy

Italy Covid restrictions: What do the new Super Green Pass rules mean for ski vacations and family travel?

Under the new scheme, proof of vaccination or recent Covid infection is now required for entry into bars, restaurants, hotels, and ski lifts.

In Italy, new restrictions aimed at the unvaccinated are jeopardizing winter vacations, as people must now show proof of vaccination or recovery in order to ride ski lifts, enter bars and restaurants, or even stay overnight in a hotel.

The Super Green Pass is required for all passengers aged 12 and up, posing a particular problem for families traveling with children who have not yet received their vaccines.

The tightening of restrictions is in response to an increase in Covid-19 cases, with a seven-day average of 165,462 cases in Italy as of Monday, January 10.

Here’s what vacationers should know about the new regulations.

The Super Green Pass is a new requirement in Italy for access to public places and public transportation.

People must show proof of full vaccination or recovery from Covid within the previous six months in order to obtain the pass.

It takes the place of the Green Pass, which could be obtained by showing proof of a negative Covid-19 test result.

In order to encourage higher vaccine uptake among Italians, this option has now been removed in all but a few circumstances.

In order to enter public places in Italy, people must either be fully vaccinated or show proof of a Covid-19 infection within the previous six months.

The digital NHS Covid Pass is accepted as proof of vaccination or past infection for those aged 16 and up.

Travellers between the ages of 12 and 15 should apply for a paper version of their vaccination certificate.

So long as the holder is not yet eligible for their second dose, Italy will accept a single dose of vaccination for Super Green Pass status.

Children who have only received one dose of the vaccine will still be considered unvaccinated for entry into Italy and must undergo a pre-departure PCR test and be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult to avoid quarantine.

Almost all public places in Italy, including arenas, bars, theme parks, concerts, hotels, restaurants, ski lifts, and public transportation, require the Super Green Pass.

Italy Covid restrictions: What new Super Green Pass rules mean for ski holidays and travel with children