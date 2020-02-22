What the papers say – February 21

A stabbing at a mosque in London, details on the spread of Airbnb rentals and a clampdown on coal fires are among stories making the headlines as the working week draws to a close.

The Times leads with suggestions that a review into the Home Office’s policy towards migrants was “toned down” with the phrase “institutionally racist” removed between drafts.

The Times 21/2/20

Raafat Maglad, (allegedly stabbed in the neck), had been talking to his alleged attacker about converting to Islam. A 29-year-old man was arrested inside the mosque on suspicion of attempted murder.

The Daily Telegraph carries an announcement on the “end of the roaring hearth” as sales of domestic coal are to be banned in an effort to tackle air pollution, while the i also carries details of the legislation.

Tomorrow's @Telegraph front page "Coal fires banned in fight to cut emissions"

Friday's front page: Crackdown on wood burners to cut UK air pollution

The Guardian reports some parts of the UK have as many as one Airbnb listing for every four homes, including Edinburgh and Skye, with the rapid expansion of short-term lets being described as “out of control”.

Guardian front page, Friday 21 February 2020: Revealed: the areas in Britain with one Airbnb for every four homes

The Financial Times carries details of Morgan Stanley looking to cater for a wider range of investors through purchasing online brokerage E-Trade.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 21 February

Metro reports on the arrest of a man on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing at London Central Mosque.

Friday's front page:

MOSQUE KNIFING TERROR

The Independent leads with reports the Home Office attempted to deport a dozen asylum seekers who were potential victims of modern slavery.

Tomorrow's @Independent front page

Julie Walters being given the all-clear after a bowel cancer diagnosis leads the Daily Mirror.

Tomorrow's front page: Dame Julie: My cancer ordeal

While the Sun reports June Brown is leaving Albert Square for good.

Tomorrow's front page: EastEnders legend June Brown says she has quit after 35 years as chain-smoking hypochondriac Dot Cotton after being disappointed by her recent storylines

The Daily Mail says hundreds of thousands of norovirus cases are linked to takeaways and eating out.

MAIL: Dangers lurking in your toxic takeaway / Midlife women who demand to be (ahem) satisfied EVERY DAY

The Daily Express reports Britain’s justice system has been labelled “soft” after a burglary gang were given non-custodial sentences after committing 75 crimes.

Tomorrow's #frontpage – Burglary Gang Let-Off Despite 75 Break Ins

And the Daily Star asks the Duke of Sussex about the £2.4 million of taxpayers’ money spent on “doing up” Frogmore Cottage.