What the papers say – February 26

Fears and plans over the outbreak of the coronavirus strain Covid-19 continue to lead the national newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph reports mass testing will be carried out to “uncover UK spread of coronavirus”, while The Guardian says there is “growing confusion” over the Government’s advice about visiting northern Italy.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Mass testing to uncover UK spread of coronavirus’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sbqcH3f09o — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 25, 2020

Guardian front page, Wednesday 26 February 2020: Health advice confusion as virus sweeps across Europe pic.twitter.com/yybNPsbVJv — The Guardian (@guardian) February 25, 2020

The Daily Mail and The Independent report pupils and staff from at least 14 schools were sent home over fears they had contracted the virus while in Italy.

Wednesday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/8UlbhI8FFb — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) February 25, 2020

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: UK Schools close doors over coronavirus threat #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/i1isFftkEO — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 25, 2020

The Times says further school closures will form part of the Government’s plan if the outbreak becomes a pandemic, with the i reporting crowds will be banned and transport services cut if the situation worsens.

The Times 26/2/20

A young woman wearing a respiratory mask in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. Italy is the lastest country to be hit by the coronovirus with 11 dead and more than 323 infected. Photo : Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @thetimes pic.twitter.com/jzByiVszMC — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) February 25, 2020

Wednesday’s front page: UK virus plan revealed – schools to be closed, crowds banned and transport cut if coronavirus spreads#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/t3WY5GW4sT — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 25, 2020

Uncertainty around the viral outbreak and a “weak economy” will see Chancellor Rishi Sunak delay significant decisions on tax and spending until the autumn, according the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Wednesday February 26 https://t.co/Y7yUDaKG7O pic.twitter.com/YgkdcMMHYt — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 25, 2020

“Wish we weren’t here” the Daily Star says of the Canary Islands where hundreds of Britons are stuck in what the Daily Mirror calls a hotel “lockdown” and the Daily Express reports is “hotel hell”.

Tomorrow’s front page: ‘Wish we weren’t here’#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/QXj4tww0v6 pic.twitter.com/XAjQkodQVU — Daily Star (@dailystar) February 25, 2020

Tomorrow’s Mirror front page: Lockdown #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/SNgPbxExox pic.twitter.com/jxbI65kA8z — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 25, 2020

And The Sun reports Eastenders actor Sid Owen had five teeth knocked out by a golf ball on holiday.