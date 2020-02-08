What the papers say – February 6

The nation’s newspapers feature a broad range of front page stories on Thursday, including the impeachment acquittal of President Donald Trump.

The i and Metro lead on Mr Trump.

Thursday’s front page: Donald Trump survives impeachment to stand for four more years #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/2tPYk5OpXc — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 5, 2020

Metro: Swap Duke for ‘killer’ driver #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kWX7Xuw3eu — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) February 5, 2020

The Guardian features the president’s acquittal but leads on police uncovering an ‘epidemic’ of child sexual abuse from the 1970s and ’80s.

Guardian front page, Thursday 6 February 2020: Police uncover ‘epidemic’ of child sexual abuse from 1970s and 80s pic.twitter.com/7s568NNePQ — Guardian news (@guardiannews) February 5, 2020

The Sun reports on a backlash over orders for town halls to fly the British flag on the Duke of York’s birthday.

Tomorrow’s front page: Fury as Government orders town halls to fly Union Jack on Prince Andrew’s birthday https://t.co/ViQalSOygD pic.twitter.com/a1PErasCFl — The Sun (@TheSun) February 5, 2020

The Daily Mail leads on Anne Sacoolas, the American woman charged over the road death of Briton Harry Dunn, after tracking her down in the US.

Thursday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/38iWxTJ4IK — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) February 5, 2020

The Independent says all NHS hospitals have been told to create secure areas for coronavirus testing.

Independent: Coronavirus zones in every English hospital #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3lHCELxOgZ — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) February 5, 2020

Social media bosses will be held personally liable for breaches of a new internet safety law, The Daily Telegraph reports.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Social media bosses face duty of care prosecution’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/R6UN7DcU1C — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 5, 2020

The Daily Mirror reveals a former boxer who saved Princess Anne from a kidnapping attempt in 1974 had his mortgage paid off by the Queen as a show of gratitude.

Tomorrow’s front page: Queen paid off my mortgage for saving Princess Anne’s life #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/rtkcvNyTJw pic.twitter.com/335v8W5sw5 — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 5, 2020

The Times leads with a story offering hope for diagnosis of cancer “decades” before symptoms appear.

Cancer code offers hop of treatment decades early#TomorrowsPapersToday @hendopolis pic.twitter.com/X27u71nDJd — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) February 5, 2020

The Daily Express says TV licences could be axed in seven years.

Daily Express: TV licenses facing axe in 7 years #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3G05XVFZ6D — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) February 5, 2020

The Daily Star says the “world’s gone mad” as the army is banned from university freshers’ fairs since the sight of soldiers might disturb students.

Tomorrow’s front page: ‘You ‘orrible little snowflakes!’#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/gsSiwlrPjA pic.twitter.com/aO9MjeKbv1 — Daily Star (@dailystar) February 5, 2020

And the Financial Times leads on a power struggle at Credit Suisse.