What the papers say – February 7

Coronavirus fears and the public’s growing distrust of the police are among the stories making headlines on Friday.

The i, The Guardian and Metro all lead with updates on a third person in Britain being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Friday’s front page: UK virus alert raised – quarantine for Asia travellers#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AedA9cRCAY — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 6, 2020

Guardian front page, Friday 7 February 2020: Coronavirus fears rise as first Briton tests positive pic.twitter.com/hEoG9NE7mP — The Guardian (@guardian) February 6, 2020

The Times reports on the death of the doctor who raised the initial alarm over the coronavirus outbreak, alongside a story on the police watchdog warning the public has grown “weary” of police failures.

Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, one of the eight whistleblowers who tried to warn other medics of the #coronavirus outbreak but were reprimanded by local police. He died on Thursday 06/02/20.#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @thetimes pic.twitter.com/zHdTsZQzaH — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) February 6, 2020

Meanwhile The Daily Telegraph says the public has “given up” on the police for failing to investigate “high-volume crimes such as car theft, minor assault and burglary”.

TELEGRAPH: Public has given up on police, says watchdog #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ct5Digwrr9 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 6, 2020

Elsewhere, the Daily Express reports that the Duke of York has asked to defer a military promotion to Admiral after stepping down from public duties in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Tomorrow’s front page: Andrew refuses honour for sake of Queen #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/EixTuzeSKP pic.twitter.com/o9FBTXedGt — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 6, 2020

Irish terrorists planned to blow up a ferry on Brexit day, according to the Daily Mirror.

Tomorrow’s front page: ‘IRA’s Brexit Plot to Bomb Ferry’ https://t.co/tJyEAURNlC #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fUShNB3ZXl — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 6, 2020

The Daily Mail leads with a story on the Tate attacker alerting carers to his plans months before he threw a six-year-old boy from the top of the Tate Modern.

Friday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/3DOa4QzQmX — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) February 6, 2020

The Financial Times reports that Donald Trump was “apoplectic” with Boris Johnson in a phone call over the prime minister’s decision to allow Chinese company Huawei a role in its 5G mobile communication network.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday February 7 https://t.co/J1BmDWBiWr pic.twitter.com/feGMKFu8Ca — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 6, 2020

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has called for an independent inquiry into maternity safety throughout the NHS, according to The Independent.

Tomorrow’s @Independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/IBJzGH2OM8 pic.twitter.com/lzPGuyRRab — The Independent (@Independent) February 6, 2020

The Sun reports on Loose Women stars Linda Robson and Brenda Edwards having a “wild” night out.

Tomorrow’s front page: ‘Loose Women stars Linda Robson and Brenda Edwards gyrated with near-naked hunks on a night out’ https://t.co/o4gnJqTCXR pic.twitter.com/YSGwMAA38A — The Sun (@TheSun) February 6, 2020

And the Daily Star leads with Michael Barrymore’s insistence that he has been “bullied” over the death of Stuart Lubbock, who was found dead following a party at the entertainer’s home.