What the papers say – February 7

Coronavirus fears and the public’s growing distrust of the police are among the stories making headlines on Friday.
The i, The Guardian and Metro all lead with updates on a third person in Britain being diagnosed with coronavirus.
The Times reports on the death of the doctor who raised the initial alarm over the coronavirus outbreak, alongside a story on the police watchdog warning the public has grown “weary” of police failures.
Meanwhile The Daily Telegraph says the public has “given up” on the police for failing to investigate “high-volume crimes such as car theft, minor assault and burglary”.
Elsewhere, the Daily Express reports that the Duke of York has asked to defer a military promotion to Admiral after stepping down from public duties in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Irish terrorists planned to blow up a ferry on Brexit day, according to the Daily Mirror.
The Daily Mail leads with a story on the Tate attacker alerting carers to his plans months before he threw a six-year-old boy from the top of the Tate Modern.
The Financial Times reports that Donald Trump was “apoplectic” with Boris Johnson in a phone call over the prime minister’s decision to allow Chinese company Huawei a role in its 5G mobile communication network.
Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has called for an independent inquiry into maternity safety throughout the NHS, according to The Independent.
The Sun reports on Loose Women stars Linda Robson and Brenda Edwards having a “wild” night out.
And the Daily Star leads with Michael Barrymore’s insistence that he has been “bullied” over the death of Stuart Lubbock, who was found dead following a party at the entertainer’s home.