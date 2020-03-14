What the papers say – March 12

Many of the nation’s papers have dedicated their Thursday front pages to analysing the details of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s budget and the financial measures it puts in place to deal with the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Daily Express, The Sun and the Financial Times lead with the budget’s “£30 billion war” on the coronavirus outbreak.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Mail report the budget’s coronavirus “war chest” will include a “£5 billion NHS emergency fund”.

The Times says the budget will provide the UK with a “road to riches”, while The Independent calls it the beginning of the “age of populism”.

Along with a story on the budget, The Guardian leads with the 23-year sentence handed down to disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Away from the budget, The Daily Telegraph and i lead with the Government’s decision to move to the “delay” phase of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Boris Johnson will not be tested for coronavirus despite attending the same event as infected minister Nadine Dorries, according to the Metro.

And the Daily Star says a crackdown on culling seagulls leaves Britain facing “mass attacks” from the birds.