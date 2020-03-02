What the papers say – March 2

The coronavirus is once again by far the hottest topic on the country’s front pages on Monday.

The Times leads on Boris Johnson saying “we’ll stop at nothing” to tackle the virus.

Johnson: We’ll stop at nothing to tackle virus#TomorrowsPapersToday @BBCHelena pic.twitter.com/TQCqs6XtoY — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) March 1, 2020

But The Daily Telegraph leads on Mr Johnson saying the virus situation will “get worse before it gets better”.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Virus will get worse before it gets better, warns PM #TomorrowsPapersToday #coronavirusuk pic.twitter.com/fi6ptkGdWL — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 1, 2020

The Independent and Metro report on the virus risk rising across the UK as new cases are reported.

Tomorrow’s @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/IBJzGH2OM8 pic.twitter.com/WOT7SCTckE — The Independent (@Independent) March 1, 2020

Monday’s front page:

VIRUS CASES

JUMP IN UK#tomorrowspaperstoday #bbcpapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/8WfEcDsNB5 — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) March 1, 2020

The Guardian says the appearance of new cases has raised fears the virus is spreading undetected in Britain, while the i says the epidemic is moving to its “next phase” in the country.

Guardian front page, Monday 2 March 2020: New cases raise fears virus spreading undetected in UK pic.twitter.com/ekrj83add1 — The Guardian (@guardian) March 1, 2020

Monday’s front page: Virus epidemic moving to ‘next phase’ in UK#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/2WvfNaii2D — i newspaper (@theipaper) March 1, 2020

Health officials are desperately searching Britain to find carriers unwittingly spreading the deadly illness, according to the Daily Mail.

Monday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/UQfzkTqPWU — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) March 1, 2020

The Sun and the Daily Express says cities could be “shut down” under plans to stop the spread of the disease.

Monday’s Daily Express: Cities will shut down in virus battle plan #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rjQiopRw0W — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) March 1, 2020

And the Financial Times reports on Italy’s economic stimulus package in the face of the virus.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times international edition, Monday March 2 https://t.co/CO71TtrXZ8 pic.twitter.com/6nr9gd669R — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 1, 2020

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror leads with an exclusive saying 309 people have been killed by offenders monitored by private probation companies.

Tomorrow’s front page: 309 killed in probation scandal #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/gt4InleZXO pic.twitter.com/doHlbEuyNb — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) March 1, 2020

And the Daily Star reports a man who bit a policeman has avoided jail because he did not have his false teeth in at the time.