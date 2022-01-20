What the world’s media is saying about UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ‘beginning of the end’

According to the New York Times, British institutions are in trouble.

It’s the party that has the entire world talking, with headlines predicting “the beginning of the end” as Boris Johnson faces a leadership crisis following the Downing Street revelations.

The headline in The New York Times read, “How Boris Johnson Could Lose Control Over a Party in His Garden.”

With the scandals surrounding the Prime Minister and Prince Andrew, two “grand British institutions” – the monarchy and the government – had “pitched simultaneously into crisis,” according to the newspaper.

Mr Johnson appeared to be a “dead man walking,” according to Henry Olsen of the Washington Post, while CNN host Kaitlan Collins described the jeers and laughter in response to his apology as a “remarkable scene.”

On Wednesday, the Spanish newspaper El Pais ran a live blog on the challenges to the UK leader, claiming that the Conservative Party had begun planning “the fall of the prime minister.”

Mr Johnson’s “infinite arrogance, typical of the British aristocracy and upper bourgeoisie” explained his mistakes, according to La Razon, a right-wing Spanish newspaper published on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister has evolved from a “quirky” figure to a “boorish jester,” according to the newspaper.

Mr Johnson “may fall not because of Brexit, or his management of the pandemic, or his attacks on democracy, or his disregard for international treaties, but because of organising banned parties,” according to commentator Rafael Ramos of Catalonia’s La Vanguardia.

Mr Johnson would be remembered for a cheese and wine gathering rather than Brexit, according to Italy’s La Repubblica, which headlined its story “The forbidden party that kills ‘King Boris’.”

“Boris Johnson’s supporters believe it is time for him to leave,” according to NRC Handelsblad in the Netherlands.

Mr Johnson was trying “everything to save his skin” amid a slew of damaging revelations, according to the French daily Libération, while a comment piece in Le Monde said: “Boris Johnson’s contempt for the rules enacted under his own authority rightly causes intense anger.”

The scandal was “clearly one too many,” according to the newspaper, and it was “the beginning of.”

