What time does Mark Drakeford make his announcement today? When is the next Wales Covid update, and how are the rules being eased?

What time will Mark Drakeford make his announcement today? When will the next Wales Covid update be released, and how are the rules being eased?

In places like pubs, restaurants, and cinemas, Wales is currently operating under level two restrictions, which includes the Rule of Six.

This afternoon, First Minister Mark Drakeford will outline how Wales will relax its Covid restrictions.

These rules went into effect on Boxing Day, but are expected to be relaxed over the next two weeks, with Omicron cases in the UK beginning to decline.

These rules went into effect on Boxing Day, but are expected to be relaxed over the next two weeks, with Omicron cases in the UK beginning to decline.

Everything you need to know about his announcement is listed below.

On Friday, January 14th, at 12.15pm, the First Minister will announce the results of this week’s Covid review.

Measures were previously reviewed every three weeks, but due to the rise of the Omicron variant, this was reduced to every week in December.

You can watch the announcement live on BBC One Wales or on BBC iPlayer.

Sky News, which has its own live YouTube feed, will also cover the event.

As part of a two-week plan, Mr Drakeford will lay out how Wales will return to level zero.

The decision will be contingent on the Covid situation improving.

It will also be phased in, so don’t expect a wholesale relaxation of current restrictions.

From Saturday, 500 people will be allowed to gather outside, and the limit will be removed entirely on Friday, January 21.

This will allow sports stadiums to reopen in time for the Six Nations tournament, which begins next month.

According to the Welsh Government, restrictions can be lifted “thanks to people’s support across Wales and the successful booster campaign.”

On Wednesday, the First Minister stated that he will consider easing Wales’ Covid measures the following week.

“A three-week review period will end next week,” he told the Senedd.

“If we’re very lucky, and that’s a big if, and we find that we’ve passed that peak and are experiencing a consistent reduction in the impact of coronavirus on us, then we’ll see what we can do.”

