What time does the asteroid 1994 PC1 pass by this week, and what does Nasa have to say about it?

On Tuesday, a massive asteroid will pass Earth.

On Tuesday, a massive asteroid will whizz by us at a speed of 43,754 miles per hour.

It’s called (7482) 1994 PC1 and it’s more than a kilometer (3,280 feet) long – roughly two-and-a-half times the Empire State Building’s height.

Because of its size and frequent close approaches to Earth, it is classified as a “Potentially Hazardous Asteroid.”

It will pass Earth at a distance of approximately 1.93 million kilometers (1.2 million miles).

The stony asteroid was discovered on August 9, 1994, at the Siding Spring Observatory in Coonabarabran, Australia, by Scottish-Australian astronomer Robert McNaught.

It made its closest known approach to Earth on January 17, 1933, at a distance of 1,125,400 kilometers (699,300 miles).

It isn’t expected to get that close to Earth again until January 18, 2105.

The asteroid is part of the Apollo asteroid group, which is the most common asteroid group we are aware of.

On Tuesday, it will fly by Earth at a speed of 19.56 km/s.

Those who are nervous after seeing Don’t Look Up can relax.

“Near-Earth (hashtag)asteroid 1994 PC1 (approximately 1 km wide) is very well known and has been studied for decades by our (hashtag)PlanetaryDefense experts,” Nasa’s Asteroid Watch Twitter account wrote.

1994 PC1 will safely fly by our planet 1.2 million miles away on Tuesday, January.

“I am eighteen.”

An asteroid of this size is only expected to strike Earth once every 600,000 years, according to Science Alert.

Our (hashtag)PlanetaryDefense experts have studied the near-Earth (hashtag)asteroid 1994 PC1 (one kilometer wide) for decades.

Don’t worry, 1994 PC1 will safely fly by our planet 1.2 million miles away on January 2nd.

Number eighteen.

Follow along at https:t.coJMAPWiirZhpic.twitter.com35pgUb1anq.

Yes, the Virtual Telescope Project has it available for viewing.

On Tuesday, January 18 at 8 p.m., it will be streamed live.

You can also keep track of it on this page.

At 9.51 p.m., keep an eye out for the closest approach.

However, keep in mind that the asteroid will be too faint to see without binoculars or the naked eye.

When is the asteroid passing earth this week? How to watch 1994 PC1 soar past and what Nasa says about it