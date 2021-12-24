What time is Christmas in 2021 around the world, and when does it begin?

Some parts of the world will be eating their Christmas dinners, while those in the United Kingdom will be settling in for the night to await Santa on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day is approaching – or, depending on where you’re reading this, has already arrived.

Christmas dinners will be served in some parts of the world, while those in the United Kingdom will be settling in for the night to await Santa on Christmas Eve.

New Zealanders and people in far-eastern Russia will be among the first to celebrate Christmas, as they will be 13 hours ahead of the UK.

Meanwhile, people in the western United States will be waking up to unwrap their gifts, while those in the United Kingdom will be falling asleep in front of Elf on the sofa.

When the clocks strike midnight in other parts of the world on Christmas Eve, this is what time it will be in the UK.

All times are in GMT.

The 24th of December 2021 is Christmas Eve.

25 December 2021 is Christmas Day.

What time is Christmas 2021 around the world? Where Christmas Day starts first and schedule in full