What time is Prime Minister’s Questions today, and when can you watch Boris Johnson answer questions amid a no-confidence vote?

When will Boris Johnson face Prime Minister’s Questions today, amid a no-confidence vote?

As backbench Tory MPs turn against Boris Johnson, he appears to be on the verge of facing a leadership challenge.

Boris Johnson will face another awkward Prime Minister’s Questions today, as the pressure on him over the Downing Street party scandal continues to mount.

The number of letters calling for a no-confidence vote sent to Sir Graham Brady is unknown, but some MPs believe the necessary 54 signatures could be reached as soon as this week.

And after saying it is in the “national interest” for him to either resign or be forced out, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will look to turn the screw today at PMQs – here’s what to expect.

PMQs will begin at midday, as usual, with questions about the COP26 climate summit, which took place late last year.

The session is scheduled to last about 30 minutes.

On this page, you’ll be able to watch the entire event via a live stream.

PMQs is also streamed live on the UK Parliament YouTube channel, as well as BBC News and Sky News on television, with BBC iPlayer and the Sky News live YouTube stream available online.

Several more Downing Street parties, including a weekly “wine time Friday” drinking session, have been reported since last week’s PMQs.

According to Sir Keir, the Prime Minister has lost his moral authority and is too preoccupied with “defending his rule-breaking.”

“Just when you need a government that has that moral authority to lead – because we’re not out of the pandemic – we’ve lost it with this Prime Minister,” Sir Keir said after a speech at the Fabian Society conference in London.

“Of course, moral authority is important in the case of Covid, but this country faces other major challenges.”

“We have a Prime Minister who is absent – he is literally in hiding right now and unable to lead, so I’ve come to the conclusion that he needs to go.”

“Of course, he has a political advantage in going, but it is now in the national interest for him to go, so it is extremely important.”

What time is PMQs today? When to watch Boris Johnson face Prime Minister’s Questions amid no-confidence plot